Preacher Ebit Lew: Charges of sexual harassment, court trial set for August

The prominent preacher, entrepreneur, and Muslim influencer Ebit Lew’s trial has been scheduled for Aug 1 to 5, according to the Magistrate’s Court in Tenom, Sabah, last Saturday.

The preacher, whose full name is Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew or Ebit Liew, will subsequently be tried in court on allegations of transmitting images and indecent language to several people during a conversation.

Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani, who issued the judgement, granted the prosecution’s request to file 11 more counts against Ebit Liew at the same time.

He reportedly insulted a 41-year-old victim’s modesty by sending obscene phrases to a phone number via WhatsApp, the contents of which were available for the person to read between March and June 2021.

Following claims that he had committed sexual harassment, he was first investigated under Section 509 of the Malaysian Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, and Section 23 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to five years and fined, under Section 509.

While the defence did not object to the application, Ebit Lew has insisted to the media in the past that he is innocent, and the accusations were made to tarnish his image.

Photos of a person who looks like Ebit Lew in a chat call were posted on Twitter and other social media networks last year.

Palestine

This came after the popular preacher got into a fight with several other influencers over his Palestine trip last year.

During the trip to Palestine, Lew was accused by other Malaysian influencers of taking advantage of Palestinian kids in photo ops. He was seen in pictures giving gifts to the kids in a refugee camp.

His adversaries said the photos were taken several times with the ‘hungry’ kids in order to get the right posture. Lew denied all the accusations.

Unstoppable Lew

Despite the court case hanging over him, Ustaz Lew as he is called, is still going viral with his deeds towards people in need.

The most recent is his encounter with a woman whom he said he found sleeping on the pavement near a bank in Kuala Lumpur. In a Facebook post, he said he saw Darakalwati asleep on the pavement.

He wrote, “It was a late night of distributing food when I found Darakalwati sleeping in front of a bank in KL. When I arrived, I woke her up to pass her some food and to ask her why she was there.”

“She cried as she showed me the report of how she was robbed 2 months ago. Now she’s sleeping on the road. She has no one in her life.” “I rented a room near KL. When we arrived at the room, Darakalwati cried loudly. She said God answered her prayers,” he said. He said the woman told him she could not afford to rent a room, that is why she was forced to sleep on the pavement. “No matter what, a woman should not have to sleep by the side of the road. I hope she is happy and that her burdens are eased,” he shared.

The post August date at the courts for popular preacher Ebit Lew appeared first on The Independent News.

