Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Singapore
Screengrab/ Singapore Police Force
2 min.Read

Girl, 16, under investigation for using deregistered motorcycle & other offences

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force said on Tuesday (February 10) that a 16-year-old female is under investigation after she allegedly used a deregistered motorcycle without a valid driving licence as well as other traffic-related offences.

The girl was stopped by Traffic Police officers at around 5:40 pm on February 5 along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) during a routine patrol. Upon checking, it was discovered that she did not possess a valid driving licence and was riding a deregistered motorcycle.

Additionally, another 16-year-old girl was riding pillion behind the teen, which the Police underlined as putting both of them, as well as other road users, at risk.

Screengrab/ Singapore Police Force

The 16-year-old motorcyclist is now being investigated for a number of traffic-related offences, including the use of a vehicle without insurance.

Screengrab/ Singapore Police Force

“This case highlights the serious concern of deregistered vehicles being illegally used on Singapore’s roads. Deregistered vehicles pose significant safety risks as they are not covered by insurance and may not be roadworthy,” SPF’s Public Affairs Department said in a statement, adding that situations such as these become even more dangerous when underage or unlicensed drivers operate deregistered vehicles, which endangers everyone on the road.

The statement from the SPF reminded the public that vehicle owners are the ones responsible for ensuring proper disposal of their deregistered vehicles following deregistration.

Screengrab/ Singapore Police Force

The deregistered motorcycle used by the teens had no side mirrors. It was seized as a case exhibit, the police said.

The traffic police ask road users to be vigilant as well as to report suspected cases of deregistered vehicles or unlicensed drivers.

“Road safety is a collective responsibility, and together, we can make our roads safer,” SPF added.

Should the 16-year-old motorcyclist be convicted of driving a motor vehicle while being under the age of 18, she can be fined up to S$1,000, be sent to jail for up to three months, or both.

For the offence of using a deregistered vehicle, she could be fined up to S$2,000, be sent to jail for up to three months, or both.

As for using a vehicle without a vehicle licence, she faces a fine of up to S$2,000, and for using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, she can be fined up to S$1,000, be sent to jail for up to three months, or both. /TISG

