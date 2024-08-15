;
Featured News SG Politics

Police report filed after Josephine Teo denies insulting Malay Muslims

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: Minister Josephine Teo has revealed that a police report has been filed, after she was accused of insulting Malay Muslims in Singapore. The ruling party politician denied the accusation in a Facebook post on Sunday (11 Aug), before updating the post to share that the matter has been referred to the police.

Around 2pm on Sunday, Ms Teo wrote: “Recently, a TikTok user, “Mr XXX,” claimed that I had insulted Malay Muslims. I won’t repeat his exact words or reveal his handle, as doing so would only propagate the falsehood.” She added that the original post had been replaced with an apology and a disclaimer that what had been previously posted was “probably fake news.”

Revealing that her fellow People’s Action Party colleagues Masagos Zulkifli and MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim alerted her to the claim as they “know I could not have made such a statement,” Ms Teo called the accusation a “falsehood” and said the TikTok user is possibly “using similar tactics against other colleagues.”

Asserting that such “emotionally-charged posts can easily sway opinions,” Ms Teo called on Singaporeans to verify such claims before reacting or sharing it.

She initially expressed gratitude to those who believed in her and alerted her to the matter but later updated her post to say that she has decided to involve the police. Acknowledging the support and advice she has received on the matter, she said many Singaporeans “asked for stronger action to be taken.”

Painting the false claim as a severe “grave untruth,” she said: “Indeed, as many of you have pointed out, the social cohesion and harmony among the different communities in Singapore are hard-earned and should not be taken for granted. Many of you have asked for stronger action to be taken. Given the severity of the falsehood, a police report has been filed.”

TISG/

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

29 y/o SG woman achieves Coast FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) after working 60 hrs/week over the years in medical field

November 20, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

Changi Terminal 2 chosen as one of the World’s Most Beautiful Airports for 2024

November 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

“So, is this Malaysia, or have we become a part of China?” — Dr Mahathir asks after seeing Chinese signboards in KL shopping centres

November 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Business & Economy

Singapore’s equity market to benefit from inflation fears tied to US policies, experts say

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Parents appeal for help after their 2-year-old is diagnosed with cancer that affects 1 in 1 million kids worldwide

November 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

CapitaLand Investment to fully acquire SC Capital Partners Group by 2030

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

MBS expansion expected to cost about S$6.1B more than the 2019 estimate

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.