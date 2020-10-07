Police Cantonment Complex receives 5-star ratings by those on arrest

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Google reviews of the Police Cantonment Complex which got 5-star ratings provided much humour to netizens, especially reviews by those who got arrested who shared their “good experience” at the complex.

Facebook user Ashley Foo took to Facebook on Sunday (Oct 3) to share an insightful discovery of the high-rise government complex in Outram. The Police Cantonment Complex, with its glassy exterior, is known, by default, to be the place filled with interrogation rooms where violators are put to task and crimes are solved.

It appears that even those who got arrested and detained at the complex quite enjoyed their stay. Ms Foo highlighted in her post a review by one Nailul Haizad who wrote 10 months ago: “Got arrested, lockup was spacious and clean. Food was ok. Officers were friendly. Overall good experience. Would get arrested by them again for sure.” The reviewer gave it a 10/10 experience, and the post itself received 16 likes.

Another review was by Suresh Raja who allegedly was a regular at the area. The review, also made 10 months ago, included advice to wear warmer clothes as the temperatures in the cell could get cold. “Got arrested a few times. Nice cell. Bail time took long though. Air conditioning inside (the) cell can get cold if you are not wearing proper clothing. Overall experience ok.” The review was liked 147 times.

Meanwhile, a certain Robert Teo who reviewed the place six months ago likened it to a free staycation. “Place was great, free coffee, aircon, bodyguards and free stay up to 72 hours. Great hospitality from them, definitely will return again.”

Based on the more credible reviews by others who had to process clearances, the police and service staff in the building were “well-trained, served with a smile, nice and helpful.”

Waiting time could be a problem, though, which a few individuals highlighted in their review that resulted in a one-star rating.

The post was also shared in Facebook page Complaint Singapore which garnered laughs from the audience who noted it made their day. Others poked more fun on the topic and suggested for the place to be listed in Trivago or Airbnb “to let people know about Singaporean hospitality.”