// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, March 19, 2026
27.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Screenshot
Singapore News
2 min.Read

POFMA order issued to activist Han Hui Hui the day after her children were returned

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The three children of the political activist Han Hui Hui were returned to her by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Monday (March 16) after they were placed in protective custody in a hospital on Feb 15.

On March 17, Ms. Han was issued a correction direction by the ministry under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) due to claims she made during a Facebook livestream on March 11, which was also posted on YouTube. These have reportedly been taken down.

Protective custody

Ms Han’s children, ages three, five, and six, underwent medical check-ups and care at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), following an alleged altercation with her mother-in-law. Because of this, the authorities decided that it was unsafe for the children to stay in Ms. Han’s household in the meantime.

There had been an “alleged physical altercation with their paternal grandmother,” according to a joint statement at the time from the police and the MSF.

See also  Guide dog plays the part of a loving and somewhat 'kiasu auntie' leading handler to MRT reserved seat

Additional safeguards have since been implemented after a family conference between MSF, Ms. Han, and her husband, after which the children were returned. The conditions of their return include supervision by extended family as well as professional support.

POFMA

A correction order was also issued to Ms. Han regarding the falsehoods contained in her livestream in order to ensure that accurate facts are made public. The activist has been required to carry a correction notice.

The government has also posted the facts regarding the case of Ms. Han’s children’s removal here.

According to the authorities, Ms. Han’s livestream included incorrect statements, including allegations that her children had been removed unlawfully and that she had not agreed to her children being placed in care.

In actuality, the authorities had obtained consent from Ms. Han and her husband, who had signed a Voluntary Care Agreement.

Additionally, the statement from SPF and MSF said that Ms. Han had breached rules when she posted and live-streamed, as she had been allowed to take pictures and videos for personal use only.

See also  Stories you might’ve missed, Aug 18

“Removal is a last resort, only when children are at risk. The goal is family reunification, not permanent separation. Authorities provide support, counselling, and interventions to help families reunite safely,” the statement said.

Moreover, investigations regarding the family situation had been conducted from August to December last year. These ended last month, with warnings being issued. However, the new reports, which include those from February, are still under investigation.

Importantly, after MSF completed its investigation, it found that family conflict put children at risk. /TISG

Read also: All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore Politics

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila
Asia This Week

Asian shares advance and oil slips back despite a barrage of attacks by Iran

Asia shares advanced on Wednesday, with benchmarks in Japan and South Korea jumping as oil prices fell back slightly despite a barrage of attacks by Iran on its Gulf neighbors. U.S. futures rose 0....

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Hari-Raya themed bus, trains, and station murals were launched by the Land Transport Authority to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

The Land Transport Authority, together with the Malay Heritage Center (MHC) and four public transport operators—SBS Transit, SMRT, ETATO, and Go-Ahead—has refurbished some MRT stations, trains, and...

Man spends S$8,000 on ‘golden poodles’, later finds out they’re mixed breeds

The man complained that he spent $8,000 to buy two "Golden Poodles" that were said to be from the same parents at a pet store. Several months later, he found that their sizes were nearly twice as ...

Woman claims minimart in Marsiling charges S$0.40 for items bought via PayNow

A woman took to FB with her complaint, but the store told Shin MIn that the extra charge is only for cigarettes

Singapore likely to experience retail price increase as a result of fuel shock

Whether vouchers actually help with inflation If subsidies distort retail prices Some speculate supermarkets adjust pricing anticipating vouchers

Business

Asian shares advance and oil slips back despite a barrage of attacks by Iran

Asia shares advanced on Wednesday, with benchmarks in Japan and South Korea jumping as oil prices fell back slightly despite a barrage of attacks by Iran on its Gulf neighbors. U.S. futures rose 0....

About 90 ships cross the Strait of Hormuz as Iran exports millions of barrels of oil despite the war

Many of the vessels that passed through the strait were so-called “dark” transits evading Western government sanctions and oversight that likely have ties to Iran, maritime data firm Lloyd’s List I...

Local asks, ‘Anyone else find that they can’t really save much from their monthly salary…only from bonuses?’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean in his mid-thirties has started to realise that perhaps his elderly father, now in his late 60s, was right all along, that most people only really manage to save their year...

Singaporean who sent out 663 job applications finally lands a role and shares hard-earned advice for fellow jobseekers

SINGAPORE: After sending out a staggering 663 job applications in just three months, one Singaporean jobseeker has finally secured a role. In a post on Reddit’s r/singaporejobs forum, the jobseek...

Singapore Politics

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

© The Independent Singapore

// //