POFMA order issued to activist Han Hui Hui the day after her children were returned

SINGAPORE: The three children of the political activist Han Hui Hui were returned to her by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Monday (March 16) after they were placed in protective custody in a hospital on Feb 15.

On March 17, Ms. Han was issued a correction direction by the ministry under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) due to claims she made during a Facebook livestream on March 11, which was also posted on YouTube. These have reportedly been taken down.

Protective custody

Ms Han’s children, ages three, five, and six, underwent medical check-ups and care at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), following an alleged altercation with her mother-in-law. Because of this, the authorities decided that it was unsafe for the children to stay in Ms. Han’s household in the meantime.

There had been an “alleged physical altercation with their paternal grandmother,” according to a joint statement at the time from the police and the MSF.

Additional safeguards have since been implemented after a family conference between MSF, Ms. Han, and her husband, after which the children were returned. The conditions of their return include supervision by extended family as well as professional support.

POFMA

A correction order was also issued to Ms. Han regarding the falsehoods contained in her livestream in order to ensure that accurate facts are made public. The activist has been required to carry a correction notice.

The government has also posted the facts regarding the case of Ms. Han’s children’s removal here.

According to the authorities, Ms. Han’s livestream included incorrect statements, including allegations that her children had been removed unlawfully and that she had not agreed to her children being placed in care.

In actuality, the authorities had obtained consent from Ms. Han and her husband, who had signed a Voluntary Care Agreement.

Additionally, the statement from SPF and MSF said that Ms. Han had breached rules when she posted and live-streamed, as she had been allowed to take pictures and videos for personal use only.

“Removal is a last resort, only when children are at risk. The goal is family reunification, not permanent separation. Authorities provide support, counselling, and interventions to help families reunite safely,” the statement said.

Moreover, investigations regarding the family situation had been conducted from August to December last year. These ended last month, with warnings being issued. However, the new reports, which include those from February, are still under investigation.

Importantly, after MSF completed its investigation, it found that family conflict put children at risk. /TISG

Read also: All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police