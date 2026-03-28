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Singapore News
2 min.Read

PM Wong says Singapore has confidence in China’s future, will deepen ties with China

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan


SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore has confidence in China’s long-term prospects and will continue working closely with Beijing, as he spoke at the Boao Forum for Asia during his March 25 to 28 visit to Hainan and Hong Kong. The trip is his second visit to China in nine months.

Speaking at the forum’s opening plenary on March 26, Wong said China would play a critical role in shaping a more resilient global order because of its growing economic weight and rising ability to influence global outcomes. He added that China has placed science, technology and innovation at the centre of its development strategy, putting it in a strong position not only to take part in the next wave of technological change, but also to help lead it.

“As we build this new generation of pathfinders, China will play a critical role, given its growing economic weight and increasing capacity to shape global outcomes,” PM Wong declared.

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He also added that China has placed science, technology, and innovation at the center of their development strategy, and that the country is well-positioned to shape and lead the new wave of technological changes.

The Prime Minister stated that Singapore believes that China can play a bigger role in supporting prosperity and stability, and that Singapore will continue to partner with China for initiatives that would mutually benefit both economies.

“Singapore has confidence in China’s long-term prospects, and that’s why we’ve been a leading source of new investments into China for more than a decade. We will continue to partner China closely and deepen collaboration in areas of mutual benefit as both our economies evolve,” PM Wong remarked.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) is a non‑governmental, non‑profit organization that serves as a forum for governments, businesses, experts, and scholars to exchange views on major regional and global issues. This year’s forum theme, “Shaping A Shared Future: New Dynamics, New Opportunities, New Cooperation” covers multilateralism, regional teamwork, innovation including AI, and open growth.

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To strengthen Singaporean-Chinese ties, PM Wong also met with other global leaders including National People’s Congress Chairman Zhao Leji.

In a social media post, PM Wong shared his encounter with Chairman Zhao Leji and shared: “We reaffirmed the strong and longstanding partnership between Singapore and China, and our commitment to continue exploring forward-looking areas of cooperation in the green and digital economies.”

“We also discussed ways to work with like-minded partners in the region to strengthen regional cooperation amidst a complex global environment,” PM Wong added.

Singapore and China have had a strong economic relationship for many years now, rooted on 35 years of diplomatic relations. From 2013 to 2024, China was Singapore’s biggest trading partner for goods and the third‑largest for services trade in 2024. Since 2013, Singapore has also been China’s top foreign investor in terms of investment inflows. PM Wong’s presence in the forum reflects Singapore’s relationship with other major economies, amidst rising global tensions.

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Wong is also visiting Hong Kong, where he is expected to meet local leaders and visit the Northern Metropolis. Accompanying him are Senior Minister of State Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Syed Harun Alhabsyi. During his absence, K. Shanmugam is serving as Acting Prime Minister

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