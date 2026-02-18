PM Wong commemorates the day Singapore fell to Japanese invasion, calling it ‘a dark chapter in our history’

SINGAPORE: On social media, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shared a heartfelt message marking Total Defence Day—commemorating the city-state’s surrender to Japanese forces in 1942, a fall that put the Lion City into its darkest moments.

The Prime Minister recalled the sufferings that the country had endured during those painful years, and how these hardships left an enduring lesson that Singaporeans are the ‘masters of their own destiny.’

“We may be a small nation. But our strength has never been in numbers alone. It is in our collective will and resolve to protect our home and our way of life… Let us stand together — steadfast and united — to keep Singapore safe and secure for generations to come,” Prime Minister Wong concluded.

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on the said post. One netizen remarked: “Let us focus on commemorating this day, and without our forefathers doing their best to endure and survived/sacrificed during the Japanese Occupation, we would not be what we are now. Thank you to all the patriots and our pioneers for what you all have contributed to us.”

Another netizen stated: “We should never forget what has happened in history and thus be grateful for what we have right now …We shall build our strength and courage to move forward and have a better future.”

The country held a memorial ceremony on Sunday, Feb 15, to honour the people who died during the Japanese occupation in World War II. With this, an estimated number of 500 people attended the event in the city centre.

This commemoration event was organised by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Central National Education Office of the Ministry of Defense.

In a speech during the event, Singapore’s Education Minister Desmond Lee declared: “It was a time of tremendous hardship and suffering…We cannot, we must not, and we will not forget this painful history.”

The History

Singapore fell to the invading Japanese army on February 15, 1942, marking the start of more than three years of their occupation. According to research, at least 50,000 Chinese Singaporeans were killed by the Japanese forces back then.

Furthermore, on February 15, 1967, Singapore established the Civilian War Memorial and designated the date as Total Defence Day, to remember the historical and life-changing time. Ever since, the annual remembrance ceremonies have been held at the memorial every February 15.