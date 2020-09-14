PM Lee advises people to smell the roses

"There are interesting sights all over our city in a garden. You just have to look around and not at your handphone so much!" said the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has advised people to look around themselves and not be so glued to their mobile phones, in a Facebook post published on Friday (11 Sept).

Sharing a photo he took of a squirrel during a walk at Thomson Nature Park, the head of Government urged members of the public to check out the interesting sights all around Singapore. He quipped:

“Took this picture while I was on a #jalanjalan at Thomson Nature Park back in March. These critters are shy and very nimble so I was lucky to have spotted it. There are interesting sights all over our city in a garden. You just have to look around and not at your handphone so much!”

This is not the first time PM Lee has urged Singaporeans to take in the sights around them. Earlier this month, on 4 Sept, he urged those who are enjoying the September school holidays to explore the attractions across Singapore.

PM Lee called on members of the public to enjoy the free nature hotspots and take advantage of the promotions offered by the Singapore Tourism Board, which is inviting Singaporeans to rediscover the nation and help boost the tourism sector which has been crippled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing a photo of a lion he took during his own trip to the Singapore Zoo, the ruling party chief wrote:

“The September school holidays are finally here! It is a good time for students, parents and teachers to recharge before embarking on the final school term for this unusual year. For parents looking for fun activities to do with your children, do explore our local sights and attractions.

“There are many with good promotions, and hotels that are offering family-friendly staycations. You can check out some of these compiled by the Singapore Tourism Board here: visitsingapore.com/singaporediscovers. Our beautiful parks, nature reserves, and waterways are also free for all to enjoy. I wish everyone a good break, and a fun time exploring Singapore!”