Sunday, December 21, 2025
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only).
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Plus-sized US woman has ‘incredible’ internship chance in SG, worries about how she’ll be perceived

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A young woman from the United States has been given the chance to come to Singapore in March for a two-month business analytics internship as part of her study abroad trip. While she recognises this “incredible opportunity,” she wants to be prepared for how people might react to her appearance, and asked others on Reddit to weigh in.

Many gave reassuring answers, and even told her that getting mentally prepared for Singapore’s weather may be more important than worries over her looks.

“What to expect as a fat/ugly American coming to Singapore to work?” the post author asked on r/askSingapore recently, explaining, “I am very concerned with how I may be treated/viewed by coworkers or locals in general because of my looks. From my understanding, beauty expectations are much stricter in Singapore.”

She went on to say that she is overweight (84kg) and has rosacea, an inflammatory skin condition that causes redness in the face.

“I have accepted that I am at high risk for ridicule, and am wondering how this might affect my internship… Any insights on what I should mentally prepare for, or how I can minimise the ridicule I may get from others, would be very appreciated, thank you!”

Commenters on her post told her that while Singapore has specific beauty standards, they are not as strict as those found in countries such as South Korea and Japan. Singaporeans are more low-key, and at work, as long as the post author does her job and behaves decently, everything should run smoothly.

“Singaporeans come in all shapes and sizes. Fat, skinny, and everything in between,” wrote one, adding, “As cliched as it may sound, your character counts first. Are you an American who is well-mannered and law-abiding? Then, welcome to Singapore.”

“I don’t think you need to have any fear about being ridiculed. Singaporeans in a professional workplace should at least know how to be ‘politically correct’. Fat shaming is rude and mean and doesn’t have any place in a workplace.

What kind of environment are you working in? Will your team be mostly Singaporeans, or will there actually be more international expats in your team? It’s probably more important to learn how to gel with your team to gain their acceptance, and your physical appearance should not be a factor here,” added another.

“You will be surprised at how casual most Singaporeans are in terms of dressing and their nonchalant attitude towards fashion. In Asia, we are pretty much the ‘lowest’ in terms of beauty expectations. Just be nice and be professional, and you will be fine. All the best in your role, and enjoy Singapore!” wrote a commenter.

Several Reddit users warned her about the weather.

“I wouldn’t overly worry about how others see you. Singaporeans don’t care. They just wanna get the job done. But I do think you will need to be mentally prepared for the heat and humidity. It can require an adjustment period,” cautioned one.

Another agreed: “The only thing you probably have to worry about being a plus size is probably the heat and humidity? It can make you tired real quick.” /TISG

