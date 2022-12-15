Phyllis Quek is satisfied with being a murderer

Phyllis Quek, 50, revealed that her guest appearance in Mediacorp’s newest drama series Soul Detective satisfies her acting cravings.

As the supernatural drama comes to its finale, Phyllis, who has not appeared on screen for five years, will make an appearance in the role of a jealous rich wife who keeps an eye on her husband’s moves. She will make sure that no other woman should get a chance to be close to her husband. The moment she discovers that there is a third party in their marriage, her jealousy and hatred will lead her to murder.

Phyllis stated that it was not difficult for her to follow through with the murder scene even though it was filmed during the first day of the shoot. However, her only concern was that she accidentally hit another actor (the one playing her husband) when she swung a golf club.

The actress admitted that this was her first time acting as a murderer.

“Although it’s the first time I played a murder with my own hands, I usually watch a lot of dramas, and now there is a lot of bloody violence… I have absorbed inspiration,” Phyllis stated.

Furthermore, she exclaimed that she was not afraid to scare the viewers.

“I don’t worry about the audience’s reactions. Actors have to be professional. No matter what role they are given, they have to figure it out and get into the play. If the audience is frightened, it means that I have succeeded and made a breakthrough,” she said.

When Phyllis told her real-life husband about the role, she said he laughed because he thought she was too kind, and it was hard for him to imagine her killing people.

Soul Detective is available on Channel 8 every Mon to Fri, 9 pm. It is also ready to view on meWATCH.

