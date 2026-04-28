Photo of five schoolboys sharing single MRT seat raises eyebrows

SINGAPORE: A photo of five schoolboys sharing a single seat on an MRT train has sparked mixed reactions online, with some amused by the boys’ creativity and others less impressed by their behaviour.

The image, which has been circulating on social media, shows five international school students in their physical education uniforms, all carrying backpacks, stacked on top of one another on a single seat. An Indian boy is seated on the actual seat, with a boy of African descent sitting on his lap, while three European-looking boys balance on top of them in a precarious pile.

Seated next to them is a Chinese woman, whose expression appears visibly disapproving. According to the individual who shared the photo, her reaction was hard to miss.

“This scene somehow brightened and giggled up my MRT ride,” the OP said on Reddit.

Another Redditor who was on the same train and got another shot of the boys added in a comment, “I have to add on that the lady kept glancing at me as if to show her disapproval of their actions. She kept remarking ‘cant you see that this is a seat for one person.’”

The unusual sight quickly drew attention online, with netizens divided between those who found the moment lighthearted and nostalgic and those who viewed it as inappropriate behaviour in a public space.

Some commenters expressed amusement, with one writing, “No seats on MRT? be the change you want to see in the world..” Another joked, “Later got new sign that says not allowed to 5man sit on each other like that.”

Others took a more sentimental view, reflecting on the carefree nature of youth. “Those were the days that we all missed and it will never come back again,” one comment read.

At the same time, there were voices urging tolerance, with one netizen simply saying, “Let them have fun.”

The photo continues to circulate online, drawing both laughter and criticism as viewers weigh in on whether the boys’ antics were harmless fun or a step too far for public transport etiquette.