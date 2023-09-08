BBC article says PAP is “famous for racial realpolitik” and Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s win has “blown apart” basis for reserved elections

“Many felt he had the chops and stature to become that almost mythical creature – the first non-Chinese prime minister of Singapore – and break a glass ceiling that the government has long insisted is concrete. Famous for their racial realpolitik, PAP leaders often reiterate that Singapore, a Chinese-majority country, is not ready to accept a minority PM.”

The author added that Mr Tharman’s massive 70.4 per cent vote share – the highest vote share a candidate has ever received in the history of presidential elections in Singapore – has “blown apart the argument for a key PAP racial policy” – the reserved elections scheme.

She wrote: “…Mr Tharman has proven that a minority race candidate can win under their own steam – and resoundingly so.”

Ms Wong also raised concerns about the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) influence, questioning Mr Tharman’s promises of independence given the fact that he is widely seen as the government-backed candidate.

Pointing to how the constitutional changes to the presidential election scheme that were passed in 2016 remains a point of contention for some Singaporeans, as the new qualification criteria has been perceived to have blocked potentially popular candidates from running, Ms Wong said:

“Mr Tharman’s win may have thus deepened the perception that the presidential race is increasingly rigged by the government.”

She added, “Mr Tharman ran on a campaign promising “respect for all”, including “respect for different views and political leanings”. But it is not certain how he would achieve that as president in a system perceived as perpetuating the PAP’s power – a system he helped to shape for decades.”

