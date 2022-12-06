PCN cyclist in his 70s knocked down by wild boar in Punggol

- Advertisement -

A man who enjoyed going cycling many times every week for a couple of years now met with an unfortunate incident when he was knocked over by a wild boar at Punggol last Tuesday (Nov 29).

Mr William Chew shared on Facebook on Dec 2 about what happened to his father, who is in his 70s, in order to raise awareness for cyclists who ride in Punggol to keep an eye out for wild boars. “This incident may happen to anyone passing by this route, especially elderly and young children,” wrote Mr Chew.

He wrote that his father is a “seasoned PCN (Park Connector Network) cyclist, cycling 200km – 300km every week for the past 2 years,” adding that the weather was good on the day of the incident, and therefore the older man chose to go on a solo ride.

While he was coasting down the bridge, the cyclist saw an adult wild boar coming from the opposite direction of the PCN, “suddenly charging towards him from 45 degrees and knocking him off the bike,” his son wrote.

“The huge impact caused him to land face down on the tarmac with a cracked helmet,” Mr Chew wrote, adding that he cannot stress enough how important it is to wear a helmet even when cycling on a PCN. The helmet “probably” saved his dad’s life, Mr Chew said.

A couple saw what happened and walked the senior citizen to the nearest HDB block at 669B Edgefield Plains, and then called Mr Chew up. His father was then brought to Sengkang General Hospital.

The older man suffered injuries on his entire face and was covered in abrasions. He also had cuts to his eyebrow which required stitches.

Initial observations indicated that his hands, shoulders, and collarbone were all intact. Detailed X-ray and CT scans performed later showed there were also multiple fractures to his cheekbone.

A facial specialist informed him that there would be a high chance for surgery as the cheekbones were critical in supporting his eyes and maintaining his face structure. He would be required to have a follow-up medical check-up in two weeks’ time.

Mr Chew thanked both Nparks and the couple who helped his father, saying he hopes “everything will be fine.”

Nparks not only reached out to the elderly man but has since also fenced the affected area, presumably to avoid further incidents. /TISG

