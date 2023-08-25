Paul Tambyah: Tharman is a brilliant economic mind but is better suited to be Prime Minister

SINGAPORE: Dr Paul Ananth Tambyah, who chairs the Singapore Democratic Party, has weighed in on the presidential election, saying former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugarantman would be better suited for an executive role, such as Prime Minister.

Singaporeans will be trooping to the polls on September 1, deciding between Mr Tharman, 66, former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, 75, and a former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian, 75.

Mr Tharman also served as Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Deputy Chairman of GIC.

Dr Tambyah acknowledged Mr Tharman’s credentials, saying that he is an “excellent economist and a brilliant financial leader” in a TikTok video posted on his account earlier this month.

He was speaking in response to TikTok user @lamkhinthet, who had commented that “Tharman will be effective in holding the 2nd key as he is familiar with the system. How to effectively check our reserves if you are unfamiliar?”

In Singapore, the Government holds the first key to its considerable reserves, with the President holding the second.

Dr Tambyah, however, responded that the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has consistently said that “the job of the elected president is not executive, but custodial”, with the office holder exercising custody over three areas: drawing down of past reserves, certain key appointments including attorney general, and the appointments and activities of organisations such as the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

The SDP chair noted that Mr Tharman did not make any comments about the last attorney general, and added that “it’s going to be very difficult for Mr Tharman to try and override the Prime Minister if the CPIB wants to investigate a Cabinet minister and the Prime Minister says no”.

He also questioned whether the former Senior Minister “would be able to resist the government in terms of drawing down past reserves and whether he would choose alternative approaches which some have suggested which is to make use of current investment income”.

“The bottom line is, I think Mr Tharman is a brilliant economic mind And he would be better suited to be prime minister. Unfortunately his party decided not to allow him to do this so he’s up for choice for president.

Perhaps we might need a more independent president to be able to fulfil the custodial rule rather than Mr Tharman, who is better suited for an executive role like Prime Minister,” said Dr Tambyah.

/TISG

