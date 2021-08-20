Patrick Tse has not seen his grandsons for a long time

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It was rumoured back in 2017 that Cecilia Cheung, 40 had stopped her former father-in-law Patrick Tse, 85, and her former mother-in-law Deborah Lee from seeing their grandsons Lucas, 14 and Quintus, 11.

In 2011, Cheung was given sole custody of the two boys after her divorce from Nicholas Tse. In that same year, Patrick gave an interview to defend his former daughter-in-law saying that he had always had a close relationship with her and praised her for being a good mother.

“She would never stop her two children from going to Nicholas’ home. That’s where I go to see my grandsons,” he said in 2017, adding that he meets the boys every fortnight, sometimes even once a week.

Now that Nicholas is based in Beijing and Cheung and the boys are in Shanghai, things are a little different, as reported by 8days.sg.

During the Hong Kong premiere of Nicholas’s new movie Raging Fire recently, Patrick told the media that he hasn’t seen his son, who couldn’t make it for the event, for a long time and misses him very much.

He also can’t remember when he last saw his grandsons, too.

“I’m afraid they would forget who I am,” he sighed.

From 2006 to 2011, Nicholas and Cheung were married. Nicholas got back together with Faye Wong in 2014, whom he had split up with in 2002 to be with Cheung.

As for Cheung, she has been furthering her career in China after her popularity skyrocketed following her stint on Sisters Who Make Waves 2.

Born May 24, 1980, Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi is a Hong Kong actress and cantopop singer. Cheung is considered a “Sing girl”—an actress who first received media attention through starring alongside Stephen Chow, and later went on to her own successful career.

Cheung was born in Man Wah Sun Chuen, Jordan, Hong Kong to Davies Shally, who is of half Chinese and half British descent, and Cheung Yan-yung.

Her parents divorced when she was nine years old. She was sent to Melbourne to live with her aunt at the age of fourteen and then attended Camberwell Girls Grammar School. She has an elder half-sister, two younger brothers and a younger half-brother from her father’s side. /TISG

