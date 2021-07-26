Park Min Young shares a sneak peek of her character in new romance drama

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean actress Park Min Young teased fans with a glimpse of her new character in her latest project Cruel Story of Office Romance.

JTBC officially announced last month that Park Min Young, Song Kang, Girl’s Day’s Yura and Yoon Park were all confirmed to star in the upcoming drama which will be helmed by When the Camellia Blooms director Cha Young Hoon.

“Cruel Story of Office Romance” tells the story of the career and romance of people who work at the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service. Park Min Young plays the role of the frosty Jin Ha Kyung, an intelligent and highly organised individual who does everything by the book and is fastidious about keeping her personal and professional lives separate, as reported by Soompi.

She has a few friends at work due to her cold demeanour and has become an “outsider by choice.”

On July 22, Park Min Young uploaded Jin Ha Kyung’s graduation photo on her Instagram account and added the hashtag “new character.”

“Cruel Story of Office Romance” will begin filming this summer and is currently scheduled to premiere early next year.

Born on March 4, 1986, Park Min Young is a South Korean actress. She rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and has since starred in television series City Hunter (2011), Glory Jane (2011), Dr. Jin (2012), A New Leaf (2014), Healer (2014–2015), Remember (2015–2016), Queen for Seven Days (2017), What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018), Her Private Life (2019) and When the Weather Is Fine (2020).

In February 2013, Park graduated from Dongguk University in Seoul with a degree in Theatre.

Park made her entertainment debut in a SK Telecom commercial in 2005. She launched her acting career a year later in the hit sitcom High Kick! (2006). She continued to appear in television dramas, in roles such as the only daughter of a notorious gangster in I Am Sam (2007), and a gumiho (nine-tailed fox in Korean mythology) in an episode of horror-themed drama Hometown of Legends (2008), She played a villainous princess in the period drama Ja Myung Go (2009), and a girl caught between two marathon runners in Running, Gu (2010)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

