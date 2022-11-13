Park Eun-bin wants to explore Singapore but can’t — find out why

- Advertisement -

Park Eun-bin, a 30-year-old South Korean actress, arrived in Singapore for her first Asian fan meet tour after the success of her Korean drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

At a press conference, the actress said that her experience here in the country has been great, and she pointed out that Singapore is clean and environmentally friendly.

However, due to her hectic schedule, she won’t be able to have fun and tour around the country this time around — that is why she is now making plans for her next visit.

“I’ve never been to any of the Universal Studios, so I want to start with the one in Singapore. I was also recommended to visit the Botanic Gardens.” she said.

Although she will not be able to go and enjoy popular Singaporean tourist attractions, she is not missing out on the delicious foods that the country has to offer. The actress is about to try the famous chili crab and says that she is excited for it.

In regard to her Asian fan meet tour, she said she was really surprised that it was not just Koreans who resonated with her character in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, but also people from all around the world. For her, it was really an “extraordinary experience”.

Eun-bin shares that her energy comes from working, and she is motivated through the achievements of her different dramas. More so, she wants to try acting for a classic romantic comedy story – which she describes as “going back to the basics”.

“I don’t do anything outside of work,” she exclaimed, and she meant that by doing nothing, she considers it as her own form of relaxation.

The 30-year-old actress does not have concrete plans yet for 2023, but it is her priority to be happy and healthy in everything that she does.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a Korean-drama which follows the life of a female rookie attorney with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) who works at a major law firm in Seoul.

