Parents warned not to use baby self-feeding pillows due to safety risks

SINGAPORE: Authorities are warning parents against using baby self-feeding pillows, saying these products can pose serious choking and suffocation risks.

In a recent safety alert, the Consumer and Product Safety Office (CPSO) said these pillows, also known as prop feeders, allow babies to feed from a bottle without direct supervision.

While they may seem convenient, officials warned that babies are not able to control the flow of milk or react properly if they gag or choke. This increases the risk of choking, suffocation, and other health issues such as lung infections and ear infections.

There is also a risk of strangulation if the baby moves while positioned with the pillow.

Authorities stressed that babies should never be left alone during feeding. Caregivers are advised to hold the bottle, keep the baby in a semi-inclined position, and monitor them closely at all times.

The CPSO added that it continues to carry out checks on consumer products sold locally to ensure they meet safety standards.

In a separate warning, the agency also flagged risks linked to squishy toys that use a needle syringe to inject air. These products may cause cuts, infections, and other injuries, especially if handled by children.

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