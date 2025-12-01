Parents express support for upcoming bans on phones at secondary schools

SINGAPORE: Starting next January, secondary school students will be prohibited from using mobile phones and smartwatches during school hours, a move that has drawn support from parents and netizens.

According to earlier reports, the new rule bars students from bringing mobile phones and smartwatches into classrooms and from using them during breaks, extracurricular activities, and enrichment courses. The measure is aimed at reducing distractions and curbing excessive screen time among young people.

Most parents responding to the announcement welcomed the move, with many saying they “strongly support” tighter control of smart device usage in schools. Several noted that the Ministry of Education “should have done this a long time ago,” although they added that implementing it next January is “better late than never.”

On social media, most netizens echoed these sentiments. Comments included praise such as, “Well done, it should have been done a long time ago.” Others cautioned that many students are already heavily dependent on their devices, and changing their habits will not be easy, though they conceded that “it’s better than nothing.”

Some parents, however, highlighted practical challenges schools may face. They pointed out that students are expected to store their devices in designated areas, such as lockers or in their backpacks. “But what if a student secretly hides them instead of storing them there? Will teachers search their bags?” one parent asked, noting potential enforcement issues.

Several netizens suggested that schools clearly outline specific circumstances in which students may be allowed to use their devices, such as emergencies.

Some, however, voiced concerns about potential drawbacks of the ban, particularly the fear that students may be unable to film incidents of bullying if they are not allowed access to their phones.