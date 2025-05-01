PAP candidate’s rally speech draft contained line instructing crowd to shout “SDP town council sucks” before it was removed

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A draft rally speech prepared for People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Edward Chia has ignited debate, after it was found to include a line instructing a supporter to shout a disparaging remark about the opposition.

The line, tucked into paragraph 33 of the draft prepared for a 30 April rally in Bukit Panjang Single Member Constituency (SMC), stated: “Farizan to shout SDP town council sucks.”

The directive appeared to be a planted cue for a coordinated audience disruption targeting the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), the ruling party’s opponent in the ward which is facing a fierce challenge by SDP chair Paul Tambyah who earned 46.27 per cent of the vote at the last election.

The draft speech had been distributed to members of the media as part of a standard pre-rally briefing. However, it was quickly flagged for the problematic line, which was reportedly not present during the rally itself.

Speaking to The Online Citizen, Mr Chia clarified that the line had not been included in the final speech. “I overruled the draft as this is not my style. The media should report as delivered,” he said.

For voters, the line – whether it was scrapped or not – is problematic because of the intention behind it. Even if it was not Mr Chia who drafted it and even if the line was ultimately removed, netizens are asking what this says about how politics are being planned behind closed doors.

Even if Mr Chia didn’t pen the remark himself, the fact that it made it into a version shared with the media has prompted broader concerns about authenticity and accountability. Voters are asking: How much of what candidates say is really theirs, and how much is scripted by party machinery?

These concerns are landing at a time when questions about visibility and engagement are already swirling around some PAP incumbents. With a growing number of residents saying they’ve seen little of their MPs on the ground, the impression that campaign messages are pre-written or outsourced only adds to voter frustration.

Singaporeans online are clear and say they are looking for directness and sincerity from candidates—not just polished talking points or lines handed down by party strategists.

For some, the controversy surrounding the draft speech has only amplified their desire for candidates to speak in their own words, stand by their values, and avoid smear tactics—even subtle or indirect ones.

As the race in Bukit Panjang heats up, both PAP’s Liang Eng Hwa and SDP’s Dr Paul Tambyah will have to contend not only with each other, but with an electorate growing more sensitive to the tone and texture of political messaging.