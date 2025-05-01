Thursday, May 1, 2025
26.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Edward Chia FB
Featured NewsSingapore Politics
2 min.Read

PAP candidate’s rally speech draft contained line instructing crowd to shout “SDP town council sucks” before it was removed

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A draft rally speech prepared for People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Edward Chia has ignited debate, after it was found to include a line instructing a supporter to shout a disparaging remark about the opposition.

The line, tucked into paragraph 33 of the draft prepared for a 30 April rally in Bukit Panjang Single Member Constituency (SMC), stated: “Farizan to shout SDP town council sucks.”

The directive appeared to be a planted cue for a coordinated audience disruption targeting the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), the ruling party’s opponent in the ward which is facing a fierce challenge by SDP chair Paul Tambyah who earned 46.27 per cent of the vote at the last election.

The draft speech had been distributed to members of the media as part of a standard pre-rally briefing. However, it was quickly flagged for the problematic line, which was reportedly not present during the rally itself.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Online Citizen, Mr Chia clarified that the line had not been included in the final speech. “I overruled the draft as this is not my style. The media should report as delivered,” he said.

For voters, the line – whether it was scrapped or not – is problematic because of the intention behind it. Even if it was not Mr Chia who drafted it and even if the line was ultimately removed, netizens are asking what this says about how politics are being planned behind closed doors.

Even if Mr Chia didn’t pen the remark himself, the fact that it made it into a version shared with the media has prompted broader concerns about authenticity and accountability. Voters are asking: How much of what candidates say is really theirs, and how much is scripted by party machinery?

These concerns are landing at a time when questions about visibility and engagement are already swirling around some PAP incumbents. With a growing number of residents saying they’ve seen little of their MPs on the ground, the impression that campaign messages are pre-written or outsourced only adds to voter frustration.

- Advertisement -

Singaporeans online are clear and say they are looking for directness and sincerity from candidates—not just polished talking points or lines handed down by party strategists.

For some, the controversy surrounding the draft speech has only amplified their desire for candidates to speak in their own words, stand by their values, and avoid smear tactics—even subtle or indirect ones.

As the race in Bukit Panjang heats up, both PAP’s Liang Eng Hwa and SDP’s Dr Paul Tambyah will have to contend not only with each other, but with an electorate growing more sensitive to the tone and texture of political messaging.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Celebrity

Paik Jong-won of ‘Culinary Class Wars’ is charged with workplace harassment and breaking food laws

0
KOREA: According to New Straits Times, Paik Jong-won, a Korean...
Sports

Local bouldering startup Boulder Planet is redefining Singapore’s bouldering scene

0
The bouldering scene in Singapore these days is not...

Topics

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Punggol voters are not here to save Gan Kim Yong’s political career

0
By Jeanne Ten Why is Gan Kim Yong so critical...

Dennis Tan: I get feedback on cost of living issues every day

0
SINGAPORE: In a doorstop interview with the media, Workers’...

Cost of living, home affordability, govt accountability are top concerns for GE2025—survey

0
SINGAPORE: A survey from Milieu Insight released shortly before...

Neighbour won’t spay her cat — now their area is full of mess and strays, says resident

0
SINGAPORE: A frustrated resident took to an online forum...

Business

Geopolitical and economic uncertainty may impact job creation in Singapore for the remainder of 2025, economist says

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s employment growth slowed in the first quarter...

Employee claims boss wants to deduct his salary over lateness without proof or proper records

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee took to social media to...

Trump’s tariff policy does not represent all of America

0
Interview with Seth Moulton during MAVEK Technology Series 2025, hosted...

‘Still no job since graduation’: 22-year-old S’porean diploma holder questions if full-time uni is the better path

0
SINGAPORE: Yet another young Singaporean has taken to social...

Singapore Politics

Was the WP right to keep Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim at Aljunied? Many believe so

0
SINGAPORE: Since the Workers’ Party announced its candidates for...

Focus on the issues, not the drama, says Education Minister Chan Chun Sing

0
SINGAPORE: As the city-state’s election spell builds up, Education...

Paul Tambyah: Perhaps the People’s Association may actually see the light & respect the will of the voters

0
SINGAPORE: At the Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) rally at...

GE2025: Vote with hope, not habit — Red Dot United calls for radical but necessary reform at Jurong Central SMC rally

0
Singapore: In the drizzle of a late evening rally...

© The Independent Singapore