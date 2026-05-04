Overworked and exhausted: ‘Has anyone felt this way?’ Netizen asks

SINGAPORE: Working daily has been part of everyday life for many. However, a Redditor shared online about the burdens of work and how working a government job has been driving her mad due to tiredness and lack of freedom. With this, the netizen is seeking comfort from others by asking: “Has anyone felt this way?”

In the post, the netizen shared, “I work in a gov job, wfh 5 days a week, 8.30 – 6pm; including travel, I’m occupied basically from 7/7.15am to 7pm, and when I get home, I’m tired and drained and can barely do much or be in a super positive mood for my family. Isn’t this crazy? I’m meant to do this forever?”

The netizen also shared to have started a new job but had already taken a few sick leaves after two months of employment because of too much anxiety.

“What’s the point of chasing that when I could be free or find an easier or part-time job? Sure, I earn less, but I earn my freedom back? idk. I just feel kinda done with all this.”

At the end, the netizen asked if someone could explain if everything was normal, and even asked for encouragement.

Netizens then expressed their thoughts, opinions, and suggestions in the comments section. One commenter admitted to understanding what the netizen was going through and shared that the person has the power to change the situation.

“I feel you totally.. Don’t feel bad, you are not alone.. But you can change this if you want, but it’s really up to you if you want to continue on this cycle.. I went through the same motion.. It’s super tiring and mentally excruciating,” the commenter remarked.

For some, everything that the netizen shared was normal, and many people feel the same because it is part of adult life. One comment emphasised: “You lose a little bit of your spark every day, sometimes praise from peers or boss or monetary bonus helps bring the spark back up, but once hit zero = quit, start afresh. Rinse and repeat until you die.”

Furthermore, a netizen suggested giving at least six months to settle in the new job, and claimed: “If you’re still in this rut after 6 months, you may be struggling with some professional or existential issues. You may want to consider if the job is what you want, or you may want to take some time off to figure out what you really want from life.”

Others were concerned about mental health and also suggested that the netizen seek professional help.

“Talking about it is important. Best if you can find a work friend in the same boat,” another comment stated.

This thread openly shares how people feel tired at work and how many people struggle with the same things. In the end, the discussion is a reminder that it is normal to feel overwhelmed—and that it is okay to choose a life that feels more like living, not just surviving.