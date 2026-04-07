Outrage online as video of MRT commuter touching female passenger inappropriately goes viral

SINGAPORE: A video showing a man allegedly touching a female commuter inappropriately on board an MRT train has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage online.

The clip was shared on Instagram by sgfollowsall after being submitted by a follower, who said the incident took place on Thursday (2 Apr). In the footage, a mustachioed man dressed in black appears at first glance to be sitting quietly. However, a closer look reveals that he is using his index finger to touch the thigh of the woman seated beside him.

The video quickly gained traction, racking up nearly 5,000 views on Instagram and circulating across other online forums and messaging platforms.

Many netizens reacted with anger and disgust, with some accusing the man of deliberately engaging in inappropriate behaviour for his own gratification. Several commenters described the act as “disgusting” and “straight up molestation,” calling for accountability.

While some praised the individual who recorded the incident for capturing clear evidence and not censoring the man’s face, others questioned why there was no immediate intervention.

According to the person who filmed the video, he did step in. He told sgfollowsall, “I stared at the man and he immediately retracted his finger and acted all innocent. Hoping this helps to spread awareness that these things are happening all around us.”

The incident has also prompted others to share similar experiences. Some women said such encounters are not uncommon, recounting their own unsettling interactions with strangers on public transport.

One woman, Mary (not her real name), said the video brought back disturbing memories of an incident she experienced a few years ago. Speaking to The Independent Singapore, the 32-year-old recounted how she had been travelling on a largely empty train during off-peak hours when a man boarded and sat a short distance away.

“I had my headphones in and was listening to music but could not help but notice the man kept shooting looks at me. He appeared drunk,” she said.

Mary added that the man later approached her as he was about to alight. “Before he left the train, he walked past me and placed both his hands over mine before walking to the door. I was stunned and saw him turn back and smirk at me as the doors opened before he left.”

She added, “I think I’m one of the lucky ones that this was the worst that has happened to me. This type of behavior is not as uncommon as one might think.”