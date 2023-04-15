OPINION | Live & Let Live, and other stories in Review

This week, a commuter on the MRT was told off by a fellow passenger for consuming a candy bar on the train. This is despite the fact that it is Ramadan and the Muslim passenger broke his fast, having not eaten all day. While eating is not permitted on the trains, are we really that petty?

It was not as if the passenger was eating strong-smelling food like durian or anything messy. Putting it in perspective, it is just a candy bar! As a nation, can we not empathise with our fellow citizens?

After all, the commuter in question had obtained permission from a staff member of the MRT “to consume finger snacks that are dry and those without aroma”.

As a society, shouldn’t we learn to live and let live?

Yet, perhaps, society at large does take its cue from those in positions of leadership who do not always display conciliatory behaviour.

A few days ago, the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Edwin Tong had apparently “magnanimously” taken a photograph of the elected members of parliament (MP) of the Workers’ Party (WP). This photo was shared on social media by WP Secretary-General and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC), party chair Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC), and Assoc Prof Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC).

There was even room for jokes with MP for Sengkang GRC, writing, “As it turns out, Minister Edwin Tong had magnanimously agreed to so, so the photo credit goes to him (we did jokingly tell him that we couldn’t really afford his rate…)”

While the incident appeared jovial with light-hearted banter, Singaporeans will remember that it was Mr Tong who had so strenuously and forcefully interrogated Mr Singh and other members of the WP at the Committee of Privileges (COP), which was convened to investigate the lies that former WP MP Raeesah Khan told in Parliament.

Mr Tong’s actions at the COP had generated widespread criticism online; some commented that it was even bullying and needlessly aggressive. After all, it was Ms Khan who had lied yet seemed to have faced a far easier line of questioning. This had led to some wondering if this was an opportunity for the PAP to get at Mr Singh and the WP. The recommendations of the COP were also rather surprising given that the perpetrator, Ms Khan was given a fine of S$35,000 for having told falsehoods in Parliament while Mr Singh and Faisal Manap were referred for criminal proceedings. It seemed odd that the perpetrator of the lie was let off with a fine while others who were not liars might end up with a criminal prosecution.

Despite the passage of time, Minister for Law and Home Affairs, K Shanmugam, recently said that the police are still investigating the conduct of Mr Singh and Mr Faisal.

While the WP appears to have moved on without hard feelings for Mr Tong, despite his very public role in the COP, the PAP is still determined to extract its pound of flesh despite the necessity of penalising Mr Faisal and Mr Singh seeming needlessly draconian.

Perhaps the PAP can set an example of “live and let live” so society can be kinder and more unified.

Moving on to a shocking statistic! It would appear that Singapore is the biggest user of bottled water in the world! Given that we are such a small country and our tap water is clean and safe to drink. This revelation is truly abominable!

Most bottled water is bottled in plastic bottles, and in this climate of environmental decimation, this is disturbing information. Surely, we should take active and immediate measures to reduce the use of bottled water.

WP MP, Leon Perera, has called in Parliament for more water coolers and dispensers to be distributed around the island to reduce bottled water use while encouraging people to hydrate.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Mar 26), the Aljunied GRC MP praised Mr Tng Ming Kang, a Singapore University of Social Sciences student creating a Google map to list free water cooler points around Singapore.

While the Government is working to increase the number of water dispensers, which are now available at hawker centres, parks, bus interchanges and terminals, should there also be a greater emphasis on creating public awareness of the harmful effect that these bottles are having on the already fragile planet?

The WP is no stranger to raising environmental issues. It bears remembering that the WP also drew attention to the potential destruction of Dover Forest, Clementi Forest and Bukit Brown.

There is no Planet B, and Singapore cannot absolve itself from its responsibility to itself and the rest of the world. The fact that such a small country is the biggest user of bottled water is something that we truly need to reflect on and repent from. The water in Singapore is safe to drink as well! There is simply no excuse.

