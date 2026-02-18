Ong Ye Kung announces 7% pay bump for community care workers

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (February 17), the first day of the Lunar New Year celebrations, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced that around 23,000 Community Care Organisations (CCOs) staff will be receiving at least a 7% pay increase.

Workers in this sector provide care to patients in various settings such as nursing homes, active ageing centres, and senior care centres.

Mr Ong made this announcement at a doorstop interview during a visit to Alexandra Hospital, as the minister and other political office holders traditionally visit healthcare facilities during the first day of the Chinese New Year.

He said that last year, during the hospital visit, when he announced an increase in the salaries of healthcare workers such as nurses, pharmacists, and other professionals and staff in the industry, another group asked if they would similarly receive a pay bump.

“Today, I would like to make some announcements about that, and that is for our Community Care Organisations (CCOs) staff. I visited St Luke’s Hospital this morning and met with several of them,” said Mr Ong, adding that the Health Ministry will be issuing updated salary guidelines for CCO staff in the next few months.

This should be ready for implementation by the end of 2025 or early 2026, he added, asking CCO staff for some patience as everything is ironed out.

He also expressed the hope that more people would join the healthcare sector as the Health Ministry endeavours to make healthcare an attractive career in various settings.

Mr Ong acknowledged that the increase in the salaries of CCO staff will mean higher operating costs for CCOs, but added that the government will support the initiative. A first tranche of S$100 million has been allocated for the increased salaries of CCOs.

The Health Minister noted that he announced in 2025 that the subsidy for long-term care would be increased.

“At the same time, as I have announced last year, we are also increasing the subsidy for long-term care, which is basically what the CCOs do, in terms of nursing homes, Senior Care Centres (SCC), as well as Home Personal Care (HPC). These sorts of services are what CCOs provide. We are also increasing the subsidies for these services for Singaporeans, and that will come into effect in July this year,” he added. /TISG

