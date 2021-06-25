One of 54-year-old Carman Lee’s anti-ageing tips includes brushing hair 100 times before bed

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Most of us are envious of celebrities who look young no matter what age they are. Hong Kong actress Carman Lee is one of the celebrities who maintained her youthfulness.

The Most Beautiful Xiao Long Nu continues to impress people with her ageless beauty and super-fit body at the age of 54. If you are curious to know her secrets, read on. On Jun 19, Lee posted a six-minute-long clip on the social media platform Xiaohongshu where she shared her personal anti-ageing methods.

“To be honest, who isn’t afraid of ageing? I’m afraid too, but being afraid is useless, and we should face it proactively,” she wrote in the caption. “So I want to share three things that I believe are helpful in fighting against ageing.”

Lee’s first advice was to get enough sleep, according to 8days.sg. The actress ensures that she gets at least 10 hours of sleep every night unless there are special circumstances such as needing to work long hours. Lee also showed her bedtime routine in the video where she appeared to look barefaced. Lee combs her hair with a wooden brush at least 50 times on each side, as well as front and back before she sleeps.

Lee said that this will improve blood circulation in the scalp and helps with getting a good night’s sleep. She also enjoys spritzing on a bit of her favourite perfume. “When you sleep well and are in good spirits, your skin will definitely be in great condition,” she quipped.

The second piece of advice she gave is to work out regularly. The fitness buff and yoga enthusiast have been working out for over 20 years. Regular exercise not only increases one’s metabolism but also helps the body to resist the effects of ageing. Lee enjoys equipment-based anaerobic exercises, which are high-intensity workouts completed in a short amount of time, such as weightlifting, sprinting, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

Lastly, Lee said one should choose the right anti-ageing skincare products. She has been using a serum from luxury beauty label Helena Rubinstein to boost collagen, along with a night cream from the same brand.

“Lately, I haven’t been able to get 10 hours of sleep, so I need to target the wrinkles and fine lines around my eye area,” she said, applying the serum and cream on camera to demonstrate.

It appears that Lee’s advice truly works, at least for the actress. Netizens could not help but gush over her skin which looked glowing even without makeup. /TISG

