NUS student met her boyfriend abroad while on exchange, he’s in the military and she asks how to introduce him to her parents

SINGAPORE: An NUS student dating her boyfriend for over two years took to social media asking how she should introduce him to her parents.

She said that she met him while she was on an exchange programme abroad. She also said that it was a long-distance relationship and her boyfriend was in the military. “For context, I met him while I was on exchange abroad and we’ve been together for about 2.5 years ish now. We currently don’t live in the same country due to work, he’s in the military”, she wrote.

The woman added that her boyfriend was set to visit Singapore soon and she wanted to introduce him to her parents and let them know her plans to move abroad and start a family with him there.

Here’s what netizens in the group said:

Read related: Earlier this year, a student in university took to social media asking how she could tactfully tell her boyfriend that she wanted to date another guy.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, she said that her coursemate had shown a strong interest in her. “He is extremely smart and comes from a rich background. He has confessed once in Y1 but I rejected him due to my relationship but still he continues to be close to me”, she wrote.

The woman added that she had been with her boyfriend for about four years now — from the time they were in junior college till her second year of university. “I initially liked him because of his drive. Being in NS, he hardly has time for me. He keeps complaining about how hard army life is and on weekends wants to spend more time sleeping at home instead of meeting me. He does not have any drive anymore”, she wrote.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg