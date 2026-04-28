Nurse with heart problem rebukes ‘entitled old people’ for hogging reserved MRT seats

SINGAPORE: A Singapore nurse has sparked an online debate after calling out what she described as “entitled old people” over the use of reserved seats on the MRT.

In a post on Reddit, the nurse recounted boarding a train at Botanic Gardens after a long and exhausting shift. She described her job as “physically and mentally taxing,” adding that she had not had the chance to “eat, drink, sit, pee, sh*t, etc., for >8 hours.”

Hoping to rest during the journey, she took an empty reserved seat, noting that she had a heart condition. However, an older commuter soon approached her, tapped her shoulder, and repeatedly insisted that the seat was meant “for seniors only.”

The Redditor shared that the woman came “SWOOPING IN, tapping my shoulder and repeatedly saying ‘this seat is for seniors only’,” adding that the woman continued pointing at the priority seat sticker even after sitting down herself.

The nurse expressed frustration that the commuter appeared to ignore the broader intent of the reserved seating scheme. Describing herself as being in her early 20s and looking even younger, she suggested that her condition may not have been taken seriously because it is not visible.

“This is just a rant because I’m tired and pissed off with old, rude people acting all high and mighty,” she added, inviting others with similar experiences to share.

The post drew a wide range of responses, with some commenters offering tongue-in-cheek advice on how to handle similar encounters in future.

Some felt she should stand her ground more firmly. “Your problem is you got up. Just tell her u got heart condition point to sign and sleep. If she keep nagging, just ignore,” one comment read.

Another commenter said, “Ah you see. Your problem is you didnt wayan for hong xing da jiang. You said you got heart problem. Just take out your meds and act like you ate and drink water. Make sure you look like you suffering.”

Others reflected on what they saw as a wider cultural issue. “That’s the part of this first-world life we’ve honed into. No more ‘caring’ attitude with kind gesture or communication. Yes, the older generation can be quite ‘cruel’… Welcome to the first world ugliness,” one wrote.

Several users shared similar encounters. One Redditor recounted, “I WAS JUST COMPLAINING ABOUT THIS YESTERDAY. There was this aunty she legit swooped across the crowd… She came to me used her bag to hit my leg then smiled… BRO SHE HIT MY LEG HARDER WITH HER BAG THEN GIGGLE and directed my eyes to the poster.”

Another commenter pointed to the issue of invisible conditions. “A lot of older generation like that one, they don’t see people with invisible disabilities…Most of them entitled, thinking the reserved seats are for them and them only,” they wrote, adding that “a seemingly healthy and young person may need the seat more than the old person.”

Practical advice also featured prominently in the discussion. “Just stay seated next time… and just go to bed the moment you get the seat.” one netizen suggested.

Others criticised the broader system rather than individuals. “As much as I want to side with you.. don’t hate the player, hate the game. The ‘reserve seat’ culture had cultivated this behaviour,” a commenter wrote, adding, “This kind you should just tell her you not feeling well. Now you flip the sympathy game back to her.”

Another netizen offered practical advice, saying, “Don’t wear uniform in public transport. Always change before leaving work. So if someone mess with you, and it goes viral, you won’t immediately lose your job.”

Some responses were more blunt. “Life sucks, next time, don’t give the seat to anyone,” one commenter said.