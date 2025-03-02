SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has revealed a significant rise in arrests related to suspected fake marriages, with the number of such cases increasing by more than four times in 2024.

According to the ICA, the total number of arrests for suspected fake marriages surged from just eight in the previous year to 41 last year. This dramatic rise is attributed to enhanced enforcement efforts to combat fraudulent marriages orchestrated by criminal syndicates, many of which were brought to the attention of the authorities through public reports.

In its release of the 2024 immigration data, the ICA also reported a slight decline in the overall number of arrests for immigration violations. Arrests for immigration offences fell by 8.7%, dropping to 536 last year. Despite this decrease, there was an alarming rise in arrests related to the harbouring and employment of immigration violators. These cases spiked by nearly 20%, reaching a total of 389.

Meanwhile, the ICA noted a modest increase in contraband detection, with smuggling cases rising by 2.3% compared to the previous year. The seized contraband included untaxed cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and other illicit goods. Notably, there was also an uptick in the smuggling of illegal food products, both by land and air, highlighting ongoing concerns about the black market trade.