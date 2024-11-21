;
NTU’s Lee Kon Chian School of Medicine launches Singapore’s first patient and caregiver network

ByJewel Stolarchuk

November 21, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine) at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has unveiled ‘OPEN Voices,’ an innovative network designed to foster collaboration between patients, caregivers, and medical professionals.

This initiative, the first of its kind among Singapore’s medical schools, seeks to integrate patient perspectives into medical research and education programs.

The network was co-developed by LKCMedicine’s Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement Network (OPEN) in partnership with two patient collaborators.

By involving patients and caregivers directly, the program aims to reshape traditional medical research and education approaches. Participants will contribute to critical areas such as research priority setting, study design, and clinical trials.

The network’s scope extends beyond research to include patient-focused initiatives across LKCMedicine. This includes advising on and co-designing research and education projects, as well as crafting accessible, patient-friendly research materials.

Currently, OPEN Voices features a diverse group of 40 patient partners, encompassing individuals managing conditions such as cancer, diabetes, eczema, and dementia.

The network also welcomes caregivers and healthy participants, creating a comprehensive ecosystem of perspectives to enrich medical innovation and understanding.

