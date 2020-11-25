No state acknowledgement for former President Yusof Ishak on his 50th death anniversary

- Advertisement -

Although 23 November 2020 marked half a century since Singapore’s first President Yusof Ishak passed away, there was no state acknowledgement to commemorate the former President’s 50th death anniversary.

Neither current President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong nor any other Cabinet Minister paid tribute to Mr Yusof yesterday.

Mr Yusof, a well-known journalist who co-founded Malay language daily ‘Utusan Melayu’ became Chairman of the Public Service Commission of Singapore at the invitation of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew after resigning from Utusan Melayu in 1959.

After the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) victory in the 1959 elections, Mr Yusof was appointed as Yang di-Pertuan Negara and was sworn in on 3 December 1959. The position of Yang di-Pertuan Negara was abolished when Singapore was expelled from Malaysia and became an independent nation on 9 August 1965.

Mr Yusof then became the first President of Singapore and served for three terms in office before he died on 23 November 1970 at the age of 60 due to heart failure. He is survived by his wife of twenty one years, Puan Noor Aishah, and their three children, Orkid Kamariah, Imran, and Zuriana.

Over the years, Singapore has also paid tribute to the former President by featuring his name and image on prominent institutions and even the Singapore currency. The most prominent memorial for Mr Yusof is the current series of Singapore dollar notes, the portrait series issued from 1999 onwards, which features Mr Yusof Ishak’s image.

Institutions that bear Mr Yusof’s name include Yusof Ishak Secondary School, which was opened by then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew on 29 July 1966, and the Yusof Ishak House in National University of Singapore’s Kent Ridge campus.

The Institute of Southeast Asian Studies (ISEAS) was officially renamed in August 2015 as the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute on Yusof’s 105th birthday, so its name will call to mind Yusof’s “vision of equality, justice, harmony and strength amid diversity”.

Masjid Yusof Ishak in Woodlands was opened in 2017. The opening ceremony was officiated by the former president’s widow, Puan Noor Aishah, and witnessed by guests including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

No state acknowledgement of the former President was, however, issued on his 50th death anniversary. The Istana and the Prime Minister’s Office did not issue statements commemorating Mr Yusof. President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the 20 Ministers in his Cabinet did not pay tribute to Mr Yusof on social media either.

Similarly, the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute and the Yusof Ishak Secondary School did not acknowledge the former President’s 50th death anniversary online. The only institution that remembered Mr Yusof yesterday was Masjid Yusof Ishak.

The mosque said in a Facebook post published yesterday afternoon: “50 years since the passing of our first President. May the contributions of our forefathers, and pioneer leaders like Encik Yusof Bin Ishak always be remembered.

“𝙒𝙚 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮 𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙮 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙆𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙣 𝙗𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙, 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙖𝙡𝙨𝙤 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙨𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙜𝙪𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙙𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙪𝙨 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙥 𝙪𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙮 𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙨𝙪𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚.” – President Yusof Bin Ishak, in his speech at the Koran reading competition at National Theatre on 9 December 1967.

“Al-Fateha. In loving memory.”

