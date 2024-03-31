Nick Cave, the revered singer of The Bad Seeds, bares his soul like never before. The 66-year-old music icon has revealed his profound “feelings of culpability” surrounding the heartbreaking deaths of his two sons, Arthur and Jethro, sending shockwaves through his legion of fans worldwide.

The haunting tale began in 2015 when Cave’s world was shattered by the loss of his 15-year-old son, Arthur, who tragically fell from a cliff near their home in Brighton. The devastating incident, occurring after Arthur experimented with LSD, left Cave grappling with unimaginable grief and an unsettling sense of responsibility.

Just when one might think fate couldn’t be crueler, tragedy struck again in 2022 as Cave bid farewell to his 31-year-old son, Jethro, who battled schizophrenia before his untimely passing in Melbourne.

Nick Cave has his own struggles with substance abuse but bravely confronts the anguish of burying his children. “There could be some element of that,” he admits when asked about feelings of culpability, acknowledging the weight of inherited struggles and the unnatural order of parental grief.

Nick Cave on guilt and tragic loss

The family’s relocation to Los Angeles following Arthur’s death speaks volumes about the profound impact of their loss, while Cave’s public mourning journey underscores the scrutiny of fame in times of profound personal tragedy.

Despite the unbearable pain, Cave finds solace in the resilience discovered through grief, noting that his prior experience with loss provided a glimmer of strength when faced with Jethro’s passing.

Beyond his tribulations, Cave addresses head-on the controversies that have swirled around him, vehemently denying accusations of aligning with the extreme alt-right movement. He emphasizes his commitment to social justice while decrying the divisive tactics that have clouded meaningful discourse.

Setting the record straight, Cave refutes claims of political allegiance, asserting he’s never cast a vote for the Tory party, dispelling misconceptions that have shadowed his storied career.

