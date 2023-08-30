Ng Kok Song taking extra security precautions after being heckled

SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song said he is taking extra precautions on Wednesday (Aug 30), the last day of his campaign, after being heckled by a man on a bicycle on Tuesday night.

“I’m getting my campaign team to have more people who can be in charge of security,” he told reporters before starting his walkabout at Hougang Hainanese Village Centre on Wednesday. He spent about an hour speaking to the people and posing for photos at the hawker centre.

“Sadly, even in a place like Singapore, that this is happening so even today, I’m taking some extra precautions.”

On Tuesday evening, Mr Ng’s campaign walkabout in Clementi Central was marred by a bicyclist who screamed vulgarities and made threatening gestures. The man left, shouting the name of presidential contender Tan Kin Lian.

Police came, alerted by a member of the public, said Mr Ng’s team. They did not make a police report, they added.

“My main concern is that members of the public might be hurt,” said Mr Ng.

He expressed full confidence in the police and the Election Department’s ability to ensure a peaceful campaign.

Mr Tan Kin Lian said he had “no idea” who the bicyclist was and suggested Mr Ng file a police report.

Mr Ng said: “I’m glad that Mr Tan says the person involved in the heckling yesterday did not come from his camp. I’m happy to hear that.”

