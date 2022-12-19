Newly opened Bukit Canberra hawker centre sells $3.50 budget meals

The Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre in Sembawang officially opened on Saturday (Dec 17), featuring 44 stalls that sell budget meals under S$3.50.

After a nearly three-year delay, the hawker centre, located at the former site of Chong Pang Village, opened on Saturday with much fanfare.

Health Minister and Sembawang GRC MP Mr Ong Ye Kung, along with Mr Vikram Nair, and Ms Mariam Jaafar, were present at the opening, brewing and enjoying the first cups of kopi served at the food centre.

The group also mingled and interacted with the customers and stallholders.

“Very glad that our Sembawang residents now have a hawker centre to enjoy more choices at affordable prices,” said Ms Jafaar in a Facebook post.

“Really nice also to see that a number of stallholders are our own Sembawang GRC residents, including some young entrepreneurs who are very passionate about their food, plus some well-known names that you may know from other Hawker Centers!” she added.

Ms Jaafar noted that many of the young entrepreneurs on their first venture expanded from home-based businesses.

The hawker centre has an 800-seating capacity and 44 stalls, including four halal and four Indian stalls.

Each of the stalls offers budget-friendly meals, while those under the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) and Pioneer and Merdeka Generation cardholders can enjoy an additional 10 per cent discount on regular-priced items.

The hawker centre is also one of the first in the country to showcase menu items indicating the calorie count for each meal.

The hawker centre is open from 7 am to 11 pm (subject to each stall’s availability)./TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg