New Zealand indie pop duo Foley release new single, ‘Suckerpunch’, ahead of their first East Asian tour, starting in Korea

The New Zealand indie pop duo Foley came out with a new song, “Suckerpunch”, on October 1 and are preparing for their first-ever East Asian tour, starting with shows in South Korea.

After the success of their album “That’s Life, Baby!” and being featured across Triple J, Rolling Stone, Ones To Watch and Noctis Magazine, Foley is ready to share their music with all of their Korean fans.

The duo is known for its energetic pop sound, and the new single explores the themes of resilient romanticism with the band’s signature gritty and danceable approach. As the band explained, the track is about a hopeless romantic seeking love everywhere and suffering unexpected breakups, but bouncing back and doing everything all over again.

“For someone who is determined to find real and passionate love – it’s worth the suckerpunch,” the band declared.

Foley has earned three Aotearoa Music Award nominations alongside two APRA Silver Scroll Awards, and has previously toured with Remi Wolf and performed with Tove Lo, Still Woozy, BENEE, Two Door Cinema Club, and Flight Facilities. As rising artists, they are truly cementing their reputation as one of New Zealand’s most exciting pop bands.

Foley’s Korean tour is eagerly awaited by fans — the band has a strong and dedicated fanbase in the region. “It’s been a long time coming since we released our song Cola back in 2019 and discovered so many of our Korean fans!,” says Foley. The band admitted that they are very excited about playing in South Korea, and they can’t wait to explore the country and try new foods and experiences.

Known for their fearless live performances that straddle pop and alternative music, Foley will start their tour with performances at Seoul’s prestigious Zandari Festival from October 18-19. They will also perform at a special show with acclaimed New Zealand singer-songwriter Paige on October 24, before heading south for two additional performances with Australian pop singer Nat Vazer in Daegu on October 25 and in Busan on October 26.

Here are Foley’s tour dates in Korea:

October 18th – Afterparty 23:30~24:00 at SENGGI STUDIO, Zandari Festival, Seoul

October 19th – Official Showcase VENUE : CLUB ON-AIR SHOW TIME: 21:00~21:40, Zandari Festival, Seoul

October 24: Subriot, Seoul (with Paige)

October 25: James Record Soundgarden, Daegu (with Nat Vazer)

October 26: Ovantgarde, Busan (with Nat Vazer)

You may also watch Foley’s newest single, “Suckerpunch”, on YouTube and listen to the duo on Spotify. You may also follow the band’s social media for more updates about their upcoming songs and tours.