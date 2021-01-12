New Year, New You: The Healthier Edition

- Advertisement -

It’s been over a week into 2021 and we’re pretty sure everyone’s updated their new year resolutions – especially the fitness goals.

Which begs the question… Have any of us started working on it yet?

According to KY3, a recent Journal of Clinic Psychology study showed that only 46% were successful in achieving their New Year’s resolutions.

Halston Adams, the Executive Director of Pat Jones YMCA, told KY3 that the best thing that people can do is come up with a plan, set realistic goals, and have yourself a workout buddy to hold you accountable.

- Advertisement -

“Set goals to where you can truly make small changes that can add up to big changes,” said Adams. “And honestly, when you look back a month, two months, or six months from now, it’s amazing to see how much change can happen when you focus on the day.”

NWI reports that a study conducted by the University of Scranton shows 80% of people have failed to follow through with their New Year resolutions.

With that said, it seems the major factors that stand between us achieving our fitness goals are procrastination and commitment.

Luckily, experts have come up with simple ways for us to stick by our new year’s resolutions:

Set realistic goals by structuring it around your lifestyle to make it easier to follow.

“Aim for three days a week to begin. Do that consistently for three months then add one more from there,” said Kelly Devine Ricket, the President of Devine Nutrition and the Director of Run to the Pub.

2. Have a workout buddy to keep you disciplined.

NWI shared a study on the Annals of Behavioural Medicine which focused on 58 college women.

The result showed that once were paired with virtual partners with high performance on stationary bikes, they pedalled 85% longer than those who rode alone.

3. Efficiency is key.

Focus on the task at hand and remove all distractions, especially your phone.

“Make your training your priority for the time that you have set aside for it,” said Ken Croner, who is a Community Hospital Fitness Pointe personal trainer, to NWI.

4. Focus on progress and the basics.

Simply by keeping your workout routines straightforward, you’re more likely to continue.

5. Last but not least, have fun but don’t forget to stay safe.

Let’s not forget about the ongoing pandemic while we’re working on our fitness.

It’s important to follow SOPs implemented by the management to keep yourself and those around you safe.

“As far as a gym, it really is just wearing masks and staying home if you have symptoms, especially if you have been exposed,” Rickert said. “Wipe down equipment before and after use.”