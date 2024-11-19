;
New report reaffirms that Singapore remains a top choice for wealthy families

SINGAPORE: Singapore has continued solidifying its reputation as a preferred base for wealthy families in Asia, thanks to its strategic location, economic resilience, and robustly regulated tax and financial system, according to the Julius Baer Family Barometer Report 2024.

The Swiss bank’s annual report highlights several factors contributing to Singapore’s allure for high-net-worth individuals and their families.

These include its well-regulated financial sector, strong legal framework, and the increasing availability of family office structures designed to manage and preserve complex wealth portfolios.

The report emphasized that preserving wealth has become the primary objective for affluent families across Asia in 2024.

This priority reflects a broader emphasis on ensuring the seamless transfer of leadership and assets to future generations, underscoring the significance of long-term planning in wealth management strategies.

At the same time, concerns over political stability have risen to prominence among wealthy families.

The report identifies growing apprehension over nationalism, political polarisation, and shifting economic landscapes in regions such as Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

These geopolitical uncertainties have heightened the appeal of Singapore’s stable and predictable environment for safeguarding wealth and legacy planning.

With its combination of stability, strategic advantages, and a supportive financial ecosystem, Singapore remains a key hub for families seeking to secure and grow their wealth in an increasingly complex global landscape.

