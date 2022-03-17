new-ferry-service-from-singapore-to-desaru-coast-to-be-launched-soon

- Advertisement -

Desaru Link Ferry Services, a subsidiary of Batam Fast Ferry (Batam Fast), has been appointed to offer passenger ferry services between Singapore`s Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and the newly completed Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal.

Travel Weekly Asia which first reported this news said that with this new sea route, passengers will be able to embark on a 90‐minute journey from the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, which is similar to the land route with no traffic.

In the future, the Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal is expected to be connected to the Riau Islands of Batam and Bintan. With over 40 years of experience, Batam Fast currently operates 25 ferries across 80 departure schedules between six ferry terminals in Singapore and Indonesia.

“The appointment of the ferry operator is an important step in international connectivity for the destination. Establishing this connectivity is central to the long-term growth of Desaru Coast,” said Roslina Arbak, managing director and CEO of Desaru Development Holdings One.

The spread of the coronavirus has stalled leisure travel between Singapore and Johor for most of the last two years, but recent reports of the possible launch of a direct sea route between Singapore and Desaru have given hope to the operators of hotels and resorts in Desaru. When launching the air and land vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) on Nov 29, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob discussed the launching of a sea VTL, possibly between Tanah Merah ferry terminal in Singapore and Desaru in Johor.

A spokesperson of Desaru Coast told CNA that “the commencement of ferry services between Singapore and Malaysia is dependent on border regulations of both countries and approval from both countries’ maritime authority”.

Before the borders between Singapore and Malaysia were closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, travellers could take a 30 minutes ferry ride from Changi Ferry Terminal in Singapore to Tanjung Belungkor Ferry Terminal, Kota Tinggi followed by a 30-45 minutes drive to Desaru. The ferry ticket for 1 way transfer was $26.00 and could be purchased online. There is also an option of S$1.00 insurance fee to be included in the purchase.

Named by TIME in 2021 as one of the greatest places on Earth, Desaru Coast is also now a playground for the rich and famous – a far cry from the soporific village it used to be. Desaru Coast is also where you can tee off at the immaculate greens of the Els Club. With a slew of high-end resorts opening in recent years, it’s only a matter of time before travellers are wooed back to the long, golden beaches, and the numerous islands dotting the cerulean South China Sea.

The post New ferry service from Singapore to Desaru Coast to be launched soon appeared first on The Independent News.

