Netizens praise teen for confronting man on MRT who was taking videos of her chest

Singapore—A young woman took to Twitter to tell her story of catching a man who took pictures and videos of her chest.

She confronted him and was able to see his phone, where there were indeed photos and videos of her, as well as racy pictures of other women.

When the man got aggressive, she pushed the emergency button. The man then started deleting the photos, which were gone by the time the SMRT staff came.

But because the photos were gone, the man is only being investigated for intentional harassment and not sexual harassment.

As her tweets gained traction on Twitter, many netizens expressed sympathy for the young woman, with some even saying they had similar experiences.

The woman, who goes by the Twitter handle @cathariiine_ and who Coconuts says is 19 years old, was on a North-South Line train on Monday night (May 17) with a friend when they saw a man pointing his phone at them in “a really suspicious” manner.

In the reflection, she could see that the man had zoomed into her chest area and was filming and taking photos.

She proceeded to take a video of the man, and confronted him.

I looked into the reflection and saw him zooming the camera onto my chest area and taking picture/videos. (see vid) i confronted him and asked to look at his gallery and he said in chinese “why, cannot” and i said “if you didn’t do anything, you can show me your gallery.” he then pic.twitter.com/6pYNcQIBuG — catto (@cathariiine_) May 19, 2021

She also asked to look at the gallery of pictures on his phone.

He refused, but she insisted that if he had done nothing wrong, he would be free to show her his gallery.

“We then went into his album and i saw pictures/videos of me in his phone before he tilted his phone away and changed to another album. he then showed me an album full of racy pictures of pornstars/women,” she tweeted.

But when the teen tried to get him to go back to her photos on his phone, “he showed signs of aggression/ being really defensive,” she added.

It was then that she pressed the emergency button.

She also posted a photo of an officer talking to the man, as well as a screenshot of messages she exchanged with a Transcom officer who had responded when her friend called 999.

The officer told her she should have just snatched the phone away from the man “so you can have strong evidence that the guy has taken a photo of you and we can arrest him for the offence”.

She responded, asking the officer not to tell her how to handle a traumatic event. She added that she has a video of the man taking photos of her.

“In my opinion that is already the strongest form of evidence that a girl mysize could have gotten from a guy that is literally 2x bigger than me, how could I gave possibly snatched the phone away from him.”

She also wrote that the man is not remorseful for what he has done.

He apparently texted her from a “side acc(ount) pretending to be someone else asking ME to apologise to him”.

The young woman has been getting a lot of support from other netizens, including those who have had similar experiences.

Some also praised her for speaking out.

/TISG

