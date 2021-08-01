Home News Netizens continue to show support for Joseph Schooling

Netizens continue to show support for Joseph Schooling

Photo: Instagram Screengrab

Singapore — Following Joseph Schooling’s most recent participation in an Olympics swimming , swimming coach Sergio Lopez Miro shared a photo of himself and Schooling and left him a poignant message in an Instagram post.

Photo: Instagram Screengrab

“Over 10 years ago we crossed path in this beautiful life for something more than just being perfect,” Lopez wrote in his latest Instagram post. He urged Schooling to keep in mind that perfection can only come about if one has imperfections in their life.

At the end of his post, he thanked Schooling for their journey together and encouraged him to keep moving forward.

He also shared two photographs of them sharing an embrace after Schooling’s race.

A member of the public shared the post to popular social news and forum Reddit, saying that athletes struggle a lot more than they let on to the public.

There was a huge outpouring of support for Schooling in the comments, with many expressing that they would continue to support him throughout his career.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

A few netizens pointed out that the fact Schooling was able to compete in the Olympics was already a great feat in and of itself.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Several commented on the close relationship between Schooling and Lopez, saying that it was very touching.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

A also pointed out the mental stress and pressure that would have been placed on Schooling ever since he won a gold medal 5 years ago.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Some also pointed out the sheer hypocrisy in the way that several people remarked about Schooling’s performance in the semi-finals of the 100m butterfly event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

While Schooling’s latest performance might not have met the expectations placed on him, there will still be many who continue to support him through his career and remember him as the first gold medallist in Singapore.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

