Netizens condemn Fala Chen for flying with two-month-old daughter during pandemic

Hong Kong — Do you remember how old were you when you went for your first flight? At the age of two months, the daughter of former TVB actress and Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings star Fala Chen may not remember her first flight, but her mother is getting flak for flying with such a little baby during a pandemic. Chen, 39, gave birth to her daughter, Minnie, in February and last week she shared on social media that she had flown with the baby.

“First trip. She behaved very well! [She] came along with mummy to work for the first time. She was a good girl during the trip and didn’t cry at all!” wrote Chen, who is said to be based in New York. The actress also tagged her husband, French entrepreneur Emmanuel Straschnov, and netizens assumed that he joined them on the trip too, according to 8days.sg.

Chen did not mention where they were heading. She soon became the target of netizens who called her “selfish” and “not caring about her daughter’s well-being” for flying during the pandemic.

“The baby is barely over two months old, and you’re exposing her to Covid-19? What would you do if she falls ill?” wrote one netizen.

Another added, “Most mothers put their kids first after giving birth, but looks like Fala still thinks her career is more important. She’ll regret it if something happens to her daughter.”

Amidst all the judgmental comments were also more level-headed ones like this: “Would the rest of you be happier if she had flown off and left her daughter behind? How many of you would accuse her of abandoning her daughter then?”

And this: “You don’t know what precautions the family has taken. Would any of you apologise to Fala for being presumptuous if you find out that she chartered a private plane?”

Born on February 24, 1982, Fala Chen is a Chinese-American actress who has appeared on film, television, and stage. She is best known for her roles in Hong Kong drama series including Steps, No Regrets, Triumph in the Skies II, and Lives of Omission. She also stars in the Hong Kong films Tales from the Dark 2 (2013), Turning Point (2009), and Despicable Me 3 (2017 – Cantonese)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

