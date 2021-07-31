Netizens complain about taxi stand infrastructure at NEX as it holds up buses

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public spoke up about an infrastructure issue at NEX Shopping Mall which was leading to buses being held up by taxis.

After taking a picture of a bus stop near NEX, he uploaded the picture to a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore” to point out how the current layout posed a problem to buses that wanted to drive into the bus stop.

NEX is a regional shopping mall located in Serangoon, which is in the North-East region of Singapore.

In the netizen’s caption, he mentioned that taxis are hindering buses from entering bus stops. While he can understand that taxi drivers do need to make a living and earn money, especially during such tumultuous times, he felt that to do so at the expense of those on the bus is not right.

The picture he uploaded also showed a bus that was unable to enter the bus stop due to the amount of traffic ahead of it.

Other netizens shared their thoughts on the issue in the comment section.

Some netizens remarked that it was not the fault of the taxi drivers. They went on to point out that the mall design is not an ideal pick-up point, as the taxi stand and bus stop are located very close to one another. One netizen, in particular, mentioned that the car park in NEX was also poorly designed, leading inexperienced drivers to scratch their cars on the walls since the paths inside were narrow.

A few mentioned that even though the taxi stand only allowed for a few cabs at a time, but some taxi drivers would continue to queue behind.

A netizen also urged others to be more understanding of taxi drivers, and to be gracious and kind towards them.

