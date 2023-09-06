Netizen wants to know why Singaporeans are so obsessed with condos

SINGAPORE: When a local Reddit user asked why Singaporeans are “so obsessed with condos,” many netizens weighed in with their opinions, with a number of commenters saying that they’re perceived to be quite a symbol of success.

u/Xingjiangpore wrote on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (Sept 5) that he had been attending the housewarming of friends in their new BTO flat, but to his surprise, they were already talking about upgrading and getting a condominium unit once their MOP is done.

“Kinda reminds me of my relatives during every CNY gathering and some colleagues at my workplace who often talk about getting condos. They can cut back on other spending and saving hard just to afford to buy condos. Even those who are already staying in condos want to upgrade to a better condo. Why do Singaporeans love condos so much?”

“Can’t speak for all, but for some it is ingrained from young that it is the natural progression of ‘success’,” one wrote.

Another chimed in, “Status symbol, personal goal of ‘success’, thinking it’s risk-free money because ‘property always go up’. Maybe some love the facilities and some love arguing with security. Who knows?,” but added that “Not all Singaporeans share that tho. I know of rich people with ‘landed’ money but stayed in HDBs.”

“It’s a circus- cannot afford landed, next in love is condo, never mind if you have to scrimp & save and cut back on everything else,” opined a commenter.

“It’s not condos but progression. You don’t want to feel like you’re stagnating in life and buying a condo is one of the many ways to feel like you’re making progress. Progress is subjective and to some, condos don’t represent progress, to some, they do. Let people do what makes them happy. We should judge less,” wrote another.

