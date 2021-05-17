Netizen: Virus didn’t ‘break through’ so much as it waltzed out of Changi Airport Terminal 3

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A netizen wrote a Facebook post decrying lapses in passenger management at Changi Airport on Sunday (May 16)

Concerning the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, Mr Lim Jialiang wrote that “The virus didn’t ‘break through’ so much as it waltzed out of Changi Airport Terminal 3.”

Mr Lim wrote that his main frustration is that there is already a solution to the pandemic —namely the vaccines.

“Even with our delayed vaccine schedules, we would’ve gotten enough to vaccinate the whole population of Singapore by the end of 2021, allowing us some measure of normality and also tentatively restarting travel with countries that have managed to pursue a COVID-19 elimination strategy,” he wrote.

“So what my government is telling me is, we cannot wait for that meh? We cannot wait a few more months to let that final shield develop properly? The fact that we have a small country means that we are able to secure our borders extremely well, so where was the vigilance that they asked Singaporeans to have?”

He added that he has heard many express how disappointed they are over the current situation, as the majority of Singaporeans have taken personal responsibility during the pandemic.

“We kept our masks on even through the months where we had zero community cases at weeks on end. We kept them on even as we saw other countries that had pursued a Covid-19 elimination strategy took their masks off, resumed their life in a more significant way.”

“We have been in this situation before. I am sure that we will get out of it. But the disappointment is greater than the first time.”

Mr Lim, who posts frequently on socio-political issues, added a link to a Letter of the Week published in The Straits Times last month, where a reader named Ong Chen His said that stricter Covid-19 measures were needed for inbound passengers at airport.

The letter was published on April 17, when community cases were almost at zero. In it, the writer talked about their recent experience upon arrival at Changi Airport.

“I was disappointed with the lack of segregation between passengers from different incoming flights, and worried about potential contact with outbound passengers.

“Much to my dismay, inbound passengers were allowed to roam freely upon landing.”

At the time, there were dozens of imported cases reported daily. So the letter writer felt called for more stringent measures for travellers from other countries landing at Changi.

“Imagine the many opportunities for infection, from the moment at-risk passengers touch down at the airport,” the writer stressed.

“To defeat Covid-19, we must reassess the systems in place and rectify all potential loopholes before a new wave of cases appears.”

