Netizen unhappy over ‘1/3 rice’ portion at Vivocity kopitiam

SINGAPORE: Since last year, inflation has driven up the price of food items, and this has been reflected both at the supermarket and in F & B establishments.

There have been a lot of complaints online about higher prices of food in coffee shops, hawker stalls and food courts, but another thing that has sparked unhappiness appears to be shrinking portions, presumably in an attempt to deal with higher prices.

On the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, a netizen named Jeremy Jun Peng posted a photo of a Korean Pork Cutlet meal he had purchased, consisting of a piece of meat, kimchi, and a portion of rice.

And while the pork cutlet looked like it was reasonably-sized, the rice portion appeared to rather small.

“Inflation and gst my rice only can give 1/3 . You can do better than this…,” Mr Peng wrote.

He also wrote that he had the meal at Vivocity Kopitiam and posted a receipt for the cutlets, showing that he had paid $10.90.

TISG has reached out to both Kopitiam and Mr Peng for further comment.

Some netizens commenting on Mr Peng’s post appeared to agree with him concerning the size of the rice portion

More than one netizen commented called it “pathetic.”

“I also experienced at this kopitiam very ex n unreasonable pricing,” commented another.

Another joked that the rice may have been imported.

“The rice from Korea?” the netizen asked.

Yet another netizen chimed in, “Jialat. Rice also want to give so little.”



This is not the first time netizens have complained about the smallness of food portions and it isn’t likely to be the last.

One woman wrote in a post last November on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page that she felt that the portion of minced meat noodles she had been served had been very small indeed.

She wrote that she thought the vendor may have made a mistake with her order.

“For once, I actually thought he gave me a bowl of leftover from other customer.

Even my primary 3 girl still hungry after this bowl. People eat to live, not for experience. The stall vendor cant afford to give a portion as advertised, that is cheating to me.”

In the same month, another netizen wrote that the $3 food portion from a Clementi hawker felt like it was a “scam and unethical.”

One netizen commenting on that post wrote, “inflation is not an excuse.”

/TISG

