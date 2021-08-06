Netizen notices worms in her cereal only after eating half a pack

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public was aghast at the sight of live worms in her cereal when she opened the packaging.

She shared about her cereal in a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore“.

At the start of the post, she established that she always enjoyed cereals produced by Post Consumer Brands, an American breakfast cereal manufacturer. However, she discovered a problem with the few boxes she purchased recently from major retailers.

In the video she included, a small worm could be seen wriggling about in the packaging, very much alive.

In her post, the netizen shared that she attempted to contact Post Consumer Brands that was headquartered in the US. However, the company commented that it was unable to assume responsibility, explaining that this was a Singapore distributor issue as it could be contaminated during the repackaging process.



It was only after she had eaten half of the cereal in the box that she saw the worms floating in her milk in her cereal bowl, causing her the shock of a lifetime.

“Pack was clearly manufactured and packaged in the USA,” the netizen wrote.

A small sticker affixed to the box indicated the name of the company that had imported the cereal and also mentioned the cereal was a product of the USA.

The netizen also said that she still had an unopened box and managed to record the video that featured the live worms after she opened the sealed packaging.

She had also attempted to reach out to the distributor in Singapore via an online form but to no avail; she had simply wanted some assurance that the same thing would not happen with boxes of cereal that she purchased in the future.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG.

