Netizen corrects SAF commander for not wearing a mask when addressing recruits, commander scolds the netizen and his mother instead

Singapore — A passerby who saw a SAF commander talking to recruits without wearing a mask for more than 30 minutes was told off rudely when he requested that the former mask-up.

In a Facebook post to popular page ‘Complaint Singapore’, one Mr Ho wrote that when he was waiting for a friend near below Pasir Ris MRT station, he noticed a SAF commander briefing recruits without a mask on. He noted that the commander had a drink in his hand, and had his mask pulled down to his chin.

“He spent about half an hour taking without mask on”, Mr Ho added.

Deciding to take matters into his own hands, Mr Ho approached the commander’s colleague to ask if he could put on his mask properly. He said that when the commander heard his request, he rudely asked Mr Ho: “Who are you? If you are not happy, I wear (sic) and show you”.

“As i (sic) was about to leave seeing (sic) to avoid further confrontation, he left an expletive to me that contains language that mentioned my mum”, Mr Ho wrote.

In response to queries from the media, MINDEF said that they investigated the matter and will discipline the commander accordingly:

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has completed investigations of the SAF commander who did not comply with Safe Management Measures (SMMs) while addressing BMT recruits near Pasir Ris MRT station on 26 July. The commander was found to have breached SMMs and will be disciplinarily dealt with. SMMs are critical to ensure the safe conduct of the SAF’s training and operations, and our commanders are expected to set a positive example as well as enforce those rules to protect themselves and their trainees.

Netizens who commented on the post called out the commander for his behaviour. Others also praised Mr Ho for attempting to ask the commander to put on his mask properly.

/TISG

