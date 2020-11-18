Netizen complains of renovation delays and shoddy work by ID company

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A homeowner getting renovations done took to social media to highlight the difficulties dealing with unprofessional interior design companies.

On Monday (Nov 16), Facebook user Nyssa Ahmad Salleh shared her experience in Complaint Singapore page. The concerned citizen highlighted that their interior designer had breached multiple contracts and left their house in a state of disarray with numerous delays.

“We were assured that end August is the last handover, of which was postponed to mid- and then end-September,” Ms Nyssa explained. The date was further pushed to October and mid-November, yet it was still incomplete. “What’s worse is there are still plenty of works that needs to be done,” said the homeowner, stating that the place was only 50 per cent complete.

Ms Nyssa provided a breakdown of their contract and said they had signed for the project in March 2020. “Eight months have passed, and my house is not in a livable state.”

She uploaded photos which show electrical wiring hanging from the ceiling and wall, defects not rectified, and other other proof of shoddy work. “I even had to clean up their mess in the main corridor because they ignored countless reminders. It was to the extent that the town council issued an encroachment warning,” said Ms Nyssa.

One of the photos showed about 45 bags of cement. “We don’t know what the need (sic) for 45 bags of cement left for seven months as our house only requires minimal renovation.”

Ms Nyssa mentioned they were aware of the difficulties faced by many companies amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have given him more than ample time to plan for our renovation work,” she added. “We were given multiple dates on work schedules, but you won’t see anyone turning up.”

“Sad to say, we have made almost a full payment for this renovation,” said the homeowner. Ms Nyssa noted they have tried contacting the company, but their office is always closed.

“Shopkeepers around informed us on how debtors are reaching out to them to find this couple (handling the company).”

After confirming with CASE (Consumers Association of Singapore), Ms Nyssa was given the green light to reveal the names of the individuals involved. “The ID (interior design) company is Haqq Creations Singapore and our ID is Mujbour Rahman, Nazreen Banu and his assistant Nela Ramachan.”

Ms Nyssa created her post to raise awareness for such concerns and hopefully to deter clients from dealing with untrustworthy ID companies.

