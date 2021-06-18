Netizen complains about GrabFood due to disfigured cakes

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A netizen took to Facebook to complain after the cakes she ordered were delivered by GrabFood in less than pristine condition.

The netizen uploaded a post to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore and attached a few photos.

She mentioned that she ordered several small cakes for around S$100. However, many of them toppled over during the delivery journey.

When she reached out to GrabFood, she was offered five dollars worth of credit. However, another staff member said they would be willing to provide her with a full refund.

In her post, she remarked that the five-dollar credit refund was inappropriate considering the price of the cakes she purchased.

The netizen also mentioned that she had to contact different agents, with one agent referring the matter to another. The three agents she reached out to also provided her with different resolutions.

At the end of her post, the netizen thanked Häagen-Dazs for their assistance in the matter.

Some acknowledged that it was the driver’s responsibility to deliver the goods safely and in good condition.

However, a few netizens said that the incident was unavoidable. Even when drivers try to travel more slowly or avoid obstacles such as humps on roads, it is difficult to avoid all of them to ensure the food remains in pristine condition.

Several netizens pointed out that it was the packaging that was the main culprit for the cakes’ poor condition. Some said that the box was too big for the cakes and simply not suitable.

Some other netizens said it’s advisable to buy expensive food products oneself instead of having them delivered by others.

Photo: Facebook ScreengrabIn the comments section, the poster explained that she was mainly disappointed with the customer service offered by GrabFood and that she does not blame the driver for the incident. She also insisted that the cakes had not only slid around the box but seemed to have been flipped around too. She concluded that she was simply unlucky since most of the people who commented on her post did not encounter such issues.

