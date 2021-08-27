Netizen complains about being unable to identify the next bus stop despite multiple screens

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public pointed out the irony of having multiple screens in a bus but being unable to determine one’s location, posted on Reddit, a popular social news website and forum.

He posted about his experience in a subreddit known as “r/singapore”.



In his post, he uploaded a photograph of the bus he was in. While many buses in Singapore have screens that make it easy for passengers to find out which stop the bus is approaching, they weren’t so helpful for the netizen in this case.

The bus that the netizen was one had two Passenger Information Display Systems (PIDS). The interior-facing PIDS nearer to the front of the bus indicated that the bus’s final destination was Woodlands Interchange. It also indicated that the bus was Bus Service 963 under SMRT.

Similarly, the Interior PIDS indicated that the netizen was onboard bus 963 and that it was headed towards Woodlands Interchange. However, while the Interior PIDS would normally indicate the next four steps that the bus was approaching, the one that the netizen saw was quite blank.

A netizen joked that there was no next stop and that the poster would be bound to the bus for eternity.

Another netizen mentioned that it was a newer bus and that the occurrence was most likely due to a simple glitch in the bus’s system. They also mentioned the possibility that the driver had forgotten to turn on the function to allow passengers to see what the next few stops were. According to them, the PIDS normally work well and display the next stops properly.

After scrutinizing the words on the tap out machine, a few other netizens pointed out that the bus’s next destination was PSB Science Park Building.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG.

