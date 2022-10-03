Netizen asks if muddy F1 concert is ‘Big drop in standard’ and not good for Singapore’s image, says it was ‘lousy experience’

- Advertisement -

Photos and videos of last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix events went viral, especially those of F1 concertgoers getting their shoes stuck in the mud.

Heavy rain turned the grounds into a “muddy situation” at the concert at the Padang stage, with videos of the venue going viral on TikTok, with concertgoers passing through the area cautiously and unable to party to their hearts’ content.

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Monday (Oct 3), Ms Helen Angela Winston Lee expressed concern over the footage that went viral, posting screenshots of people making their way through the mud from The Straits Times.

She wrote, “Big drop in standard!?

Such poor planning and pictures Worldwide are not good for Singapore’s image as a clean and green Garden City?

You don’t get this kind of lousy experience at the no entrance fees HDB Pasar Malam markets held island-wide throughout the whole year, whether raining season or dry season.”

But other netizens commenting on her post reassured her that this type of incident is common in open-air events such as concerts all over the world.

True F1 fans, one added, “wont mind the rain, mud, snow, noise etc.”

Others pointed out that people appeared to enjoy the experience.

But others defended the poster, saying that while the weather can’t be controlled, perhaps more preparations could have been made to protect attendees from the rain and mud.



