Home News Featured News Netizen asks if muddy F1 concert is ‘Big drop in standard’ and...

Netizen asks if muddy F1 concert is ‘Big drop in standard’ and not good for Singapore’s image, says it was ‘lousy experience’

Photo: Fb screengrab/Singapore Incidents

"Such poor planning and pictures Worldwide are not good for Singapore's image as a clean and green Garden City? You don't get this kind of lousy experience at the no entrance fees HDB Pasar Malam markets held island-wide throughout the whole year, whether raining season or dry season.” — Netizen

By Anna Maria Romero
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Photos and videos of last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix events went viral, especially those of F1 concertgoers getting their shoes stuck in the mud.

Heavy rain turned the grounds into a “muddy situation” at the concert at the Padang stage, with videos of the venue going viral on TikTok, with concertgoers passing through the area cautiously and unable to party to their hearts’ content.

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Monday (Oct 3), Ms Helen Angela Winston Lee expressed concern over the footage that went viral, posting screenshots of people making their way through the mud from The Straits Times.

She wrote, “Big drop in standard!?

Such poor planning and pictures Worldwide are not good for Singapore’s image as a clean and green Garden City?

You don’t get this kind of lousy experience at the no entrance fees HDB Pasar Malam markets held island-wide throughout the whole year, whether raining season or dry season.”

But other netizens commenting on her post reassured her that this type of incident is common in open-air events such as concerts all over the world.

True F1 fans, one added, “wont mind the rain, mud, snow, noise etc.”

Others pointed out that people appeared to enjoy the experience. 

But others defended the poster, saying that while the weather can’t be controlled, perhaps more preparations could have been made to protect attendees from the rain and mud.

/TISG

Branded footwear ruined for Formula 1 concertgoers due to heavy rain & mud obstacles

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Featured News

Netizen asks if muddy F1 concert is ‘Big drop in standard’ and not good for Singapore’s image, says it was ‘lousy experience’

Photos and videos of last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix events went viral, especially those of F1 concertgoers getting their shoes stuck in the mud. Heavy rain turned the grounds into a “muddy situation” at the concert at the Padang stage,...
Read more
Home News

PM Lee: F1 success ‘yet another sign that we have emerged from the pandemic and are open for business’

Formula 1 weekend has come and gone, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated the Ministry of Trade & Industry and Singapore Tourism Board...
Read more
Celebrity

Singaporean musicians join in the fun to drive massive crowd to party at F1

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022 finally opened its tracks once again after years of postponement due to the pandemic. This...
Read more
Business & Economy

Elon Musk’s $20K Tesla humanoid robot Optimus 2.0 can wave, and soon walk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk presented a prototype of the company's humanoid robot "Optimus" adding they will be ready to take orders for the US$20,000...
Read more
Home News

Killer litter: Man admits throwing flower pot onto void deck from upper floors

In Singapore, killer litter is a real thing. If you live on the lower floors or even just walk by a high-rise building and...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen asks if muddy F1 concert is ‘Big drop in standard’ and not good for Singapore’s image, says it was ‘lousy experience’

Photos and videos of last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix events went viral, especially those of F1 concertgoers getting their...
Read more
Home News

PM Lee: F1 success ‘yet another sign that we have emerged from the pandemic and are open for business’

Formula 1 weekend has come and gone, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated the Ministry of Trade &...
Read more
Celebrity

Singaporean musicians join in the fun to drive massive crowd to party at F1

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022 finally opened its tracks once again after years of postponement...
Read more
Business & Economy

Elon Musk’s $20K Tesla humanoid robot Optimus 2.0 can wave, and soon walk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk presented a prototype of the company's humanoid robot "Optimus" adding they will be ready to...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore